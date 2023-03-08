'Colour With Consent': Mumbai And UP Police's Holi Messages Win Internet

Internet users lauded the police departments for their creative posts.

Police departments are getting extremely creative with their social messaging. Be it the witty social media handle of Mumbai Police or Bengaluru police department's way of spreading awareness through trending reels, internet users are loving the transition to the new-age public service announcements.

On the occasion of Holi, the Uttar Pradesh Police and Mumbai Police emphasised on the importance of 'consent' through their social media posts.

Taking to Instagram, the Uttar Pradesh Police shared a post which reads, "Balam pichkari jo 'without consent' mujhe maari, toh 1090 pe calling ho gayi." They wrote in the caption, "Wishing a happy #Holi to all! Remember that consent is the key to keeping the festival vibrant. If you experience any harassment or assault, #Dial112 for police assistance," along with the hashtag #HoliOverHooliganism.

Since being shared, the post amassed over two thousand likes.

"UP police got no chills," said a user.

"Consent is the perfect thing," said a second user.

A third person said, "Creativity level" along with three fire emojis.

In the same spirit, Mumbai Police shared a thought-provoking post on consent. They posted a creative with a black background mentioning "Consent is Holy". They wrote in the caption, "Colour with Consent cause #HolyHai! Have a happy & safe Holi, Mumbai."

"Mumbai police is brilliant," said a person.

"Super !!" remarked a second user.

"On point as usual," added another user.

Many people also added heart and fire emojis in the comment section.

