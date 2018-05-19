The Royal Wedding Countdown Has Begun And Twitter Can't Keep Calm

The royal wedding fever is catching on

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will wed today at St. George's Chapel.

In just a few hours from now, Britain's Prince Harry will wed American actor Meghan Markle in what may very well be the wedding of the year. The much-awaited royal wedding has led to plenty of speculation, even more souvenirs to stock up on, a lot of bets, Internet quizzes, gossip and generally much anticipation and hype. On Twitter, while there are some who can't wait for the royal wedding hysteria to die down, many are excitedly waiting for the celebrations to begin. So while we wait, here are some tweets on the royal wedding to get you in a celebratory mood too.

There are jokes galore
 
A crowd has already gathered to witness the wedding procession
 
And while some are not as enthusiastic as others
 
Most people agree that there is plenty to get excited about
 
Since Harry and Meghan announced their engagement in April, their wedding has been hugely-anticipated. Speculations are rife about which designer Meghan Markle will choose for her wedding dress, whether Prince Harry will shave off his ginger beard and what food and drinks will be served to the guests.

The wedding will take place at St. George's Chapel at the Windsor Castle. The wedding service will take place at noon (approximately 4.30 pm IST) and will be followed by a carriage procession, a lunchtime reception and an evening party. Among the guests in attendance will be Bollywood superstar Priyanka Chopra, a friend of Meghan Markle.

After the wedding, Queen Elizabeth II will host a reception for 600 people at Windsor Castle's St. George's Hall. A private reception for 200 close friends will be hosted in the evening by Harry's father, Prince Charles - who will also be walking Meghan Markle down the aisle.


 

