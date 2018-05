The Royal Wedding Countdown Has Begun And Twitter Can't Keep Calm

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will wed today at St. George's Chapel.

US radio host has just asked "How long has this royal hype been going on here?"

"More than a thousand years," I said.

"You are kidding me." - Gyles Brandreth (@GylesB1) May 14, 2018

Looks at Twitter Feed: "Are you ready for the Royal Wedding?"

Listens to Radio: "Are you ready for the Royal Wedding?"

Turns on TV: "Are you ready for the Royal Wedding?"



Genuinely not sure if I'm ready or what sort of preparation is required from me. - Bonnie Baker (@bonniepipkin) May 12, 2018

just got a sneak preview of what they'll be serving at the royal wedding... honestly I'm a little surprised pic.twitter.com/K9EpfRg3k6 - Mitra Jouhari (@tweetrajouhari) May 18, 2018

Ring my mother.

"Hey mum, what are you up to today?"

"Oh, just cleaning the oven in time for the Royal Wedding."

??????????????? - Holly Bourne (@holly_bourneYA) May 18, 2018

Can't wait to sleep through the #RoyalWedding - Bridget Phetasy (@BridgetPhetasy) May 19, 2018

it's hard to think of a combination of two words that could excite me less than "royal wedding" - Molly Lambert (@mollylambert) May 19, 2018

i'm so excited about the Royal Wedding tomorrow! This beautiful occasion made me think about a beautiful woman, Princess Diana. "I like to be a free spirit. Some don't like that, but that's the way i am." -Princess Diana pic.twitter.com/xcdjhwlv2B - Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebbrown) May 19, 2018

I can't believe the Royal Wedding is today! I hope Harry & Meghan have the most enjoyable day possible! I'm not sure what I'm more excited for, Meghan's dress or all of the fancy hats! - Katie (@katiesroyallove) May 18, 2018

My husband asked why I want to watch the royal wedding, and I shriveled down and clasped my gnarled hands together and Gollum whispered, "DRESSES." - Elizabeth Hackett (@LizHackett) May 18, 2018

In just a few hours from now, Britain's Prince Harry will wed American actor Meghan Markle in what may very well be the wedding of the year. The much-awaited royal wedding has led to plenty of speculation, even more souvenirs to stock up on, a lot of bets , Internet quizzes, gossip and generally much anticipation and hype. On Twitter, while there are some who can't wait for the royal wedding hysteria to die down, many are excitedly waiting for the celebrations to begin. So while we wait, here are some tweets on the royal wedding to get you in a celebratory mood too.There are jokes galoreA crowd has already gathered to witness the wedding processionAnd while some are not as enthusiastic as othersMost people agree that there is plenty to get excited aboutSince Harry and Meghan announced their engagement in April, their wedding has been hugely-anticipated. Speculations are rife about which designer Meghan Markle will choose for her wedding dress, whether Prince Harry will shave off his ginger beard and what food and drinks will be served to the guests.The wedding will take place at St. George's Chapel at the Windsor Castle. The wedding service will take place at noon (approximately 4.30 pm IST) and will be followed by a carriage procession, a lunchtime reception and an evening party. Among the guests in attendance will be Bollywood superstar Priyanka Chopra, a friend of Meghan Markle. After the wedding, Queen Elizabeth II will host a reception for 600 people at Windsor Castle's St. George's Hall. A private reception for 200 close friends will be hosted in the evening by Harry's father, Prince Charles - who will also be walking Meghan Markle down the aisle.