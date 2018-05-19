The Royal Wedding Countdown Has Begun And Twitter Can't Keep Calm

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will wed today at St. George's Chapel.

US radio host has just asked "How long has this royal hype been going on here?"

"More than a thousand years," I said.

"You are kidding me." - Gyles Brandreth (@GylesB1) May 14, 2018

Looks at Twitter Feed: "Are you ready for the Royal Wedding?"

Listens to Radio: "Are you ready for the Royal Wedding?"

Turns on TV: "Are you ready for the Royal Wedding?"



Genuinely not sure if I'm ready or what sort of preparation is required from me. - Bonnie Baker (@bonniepipkin) May 12, 2018

just got a sneak preview of what they'll be serving at the royal wedding... honestly I'm a little surprised pic.twitter.com/K9EpfRg3k6 - Mitra Jouhari (@tweetrajouhari) May 18, 2018

Ring my mother.

"Hey mum, what are you up to today?"

"Oh, just cleaning the oven in time for the Royal Wedding."

??????????????? - Holly Bourne (@holly_bourneYA) May 18, 2018

Can't wait to sleep through the #RoyalWedding - Bridget Phetasy (@BridgetPhetasy) May 19, 2018

it's hard to think of a combination of two words that could excite me less than "royal wedding" - Molly Lambert (@mollylambert) May 19, 2018

i'm so excited about the Royal Wedding tomorrow! This beautiful occasion made me think about a beautiful woman, Princess Diana. "I like to be a free spirit. Some don't like that, but that's the way i am." -Princess Diana pic.twitter.com/xcdjhwlv2B - Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebbrown) May 19, 2018

I can't believe the Royal Wedding is today! I hope Harry & Meghan have the most enjoyable day possible! I'm not sure what I'm more excited for, Meghan's dress or all of the fancy hats! - Katie (@katiesroyallove) May 18, 2018

My husband asked why I want to watch the royal wedding, and I shriveled down and clasped my gnarled hands together and Gollum whispered, "DRESSES." - Elizabeth Hackett (@LizHackett) May 18, 2018