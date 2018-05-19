The Royal Wedding Countdown Has Begun And Twitter Can't Keep Calm

There are jokes galore
US radio host has just asked "How long has this royal hype been going on here?"- Gyles Brandreth (@GylesB1) May 14, 2018
"More than a thousand years," I said.
"You are kidding me."
Looks at Twitter Feed: "Are you ready for the Royal Wedding?"- Bonnie Baker (@bonniepipkin) May 12, 2018
Listens to Radio: "Are you ready for the Royal Wedding?"
Turns on TV: "Are you ready for the Royal Wedding?"
Genuinely not sure if I'm ready or what sort of preparation is required from me.
just got a sneak preview of what they'll be serving at the royal wedding... honestly I'm a little surprised pic.twitter.com/K9EpfRg3k6- Mitra Jouhari (@tweetrajouhari) May 18, 2018
Ring my mother.- Holly Bourne (@holly_bourneYA) May 18, 2018
"Hey mum, what are you up to today?"
"Oh, just cleaning the oven in time for the Royal Wedding."
???????????????
A crowd has already gathered to witness the wedding procession
It's not even 7 in the morning, it's freezing cold, but the crowds are in great spirits! #RoyalWedding@AwoTarabi@yasminbodalbhai@ITVCentralpic.twitter.com/meF533rQo3- Mojo Abidi (@MojoAbidi) May 19, 2018
And while some are not as enthusiastic as others
Can't wait to sleep through the #RoyalWedding- Bridget Phetasy (@BridgetPhetasy) May 19, 2018
it's hard to think of a combination of two words that could excite me less than "royal wedding"- Molly Lambert (@mollylambert) May 19, 2018
Most people agree that there is plenty to get excited about
i'm so excited about the Royal Wedding tomorrow! This beautiful occasion made me think about a beautiful woman, Princess Diana. "I like to be a free spirit. Some don't like that, but that's the way i am." -Princess Diana pic.twitter.com/xcdjhwlv2B- Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebbrown) May 19, 2018
I can't believe the Royal Wedding is today! I hope Harry & Meghan have the most enjoyable day possible! I'm not sure what I'm more excited for, Meghan's dress or all of the fancy hats!- Katie (@katiesroyallove) May 18, 2018
My husband asked why I want to watch the royal wedding, and I shriveled down and clasped my gnarled hands together and Gollum whispered, "DRESSES."- Elizabeth Hackett (@LizHackett) May 18, 2018
Since Harry and Meghan announced their engagement in April, their wedding has been hugely-anticipated. Speculations are rife about which designer Meghan Markle will choose for her wedding dress, whether Prince Harry will shave off his ginger beard and what food and drinks will be served to the guests.
The wedding will take place at St. George's Chapel at the Windsor Castle. The wedding service will take place at noon (approximately 4.30 pm IST) and will be followed by a carriage procession, a lunchtime reception and an evening party. Among the guests in attendance will be Bollywood superstar Priyanka Chopra, a friend of Meghan Markle.
trending news