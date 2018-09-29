The Mystery Of The Orange That Turned Purple Has Finally Been Solved

The purple orange went viral on social media.

Scientists in Australia have finally solved a bizarre orange mystery, which prompted a lot of questions and confusion on social media. Earlier this month, a Brisbane mother reported that orange slices she had cut up for her two-year-old son had puzzlingly transformed into purple overnight. The incident took place on September 4 when Annette Moffitt discovered that a sliced orange had turned purple overnight, reports Today Food. The orange was taken away by the Australian government for testing.

Turns out, it was iron particles found on the knife caused the fruit to turn another hue. It has been deemed by scientists as not a risk to human health.

According to ABC News, naturally occurring anthocyanins in the orange reacted with the iron particles found on the recently sharpened knife which was used to cut it, causing it to go purple.

Here's how Twitter users reacted to the news:

orange you glad they found out why they turned purple - Honey (@rlzzle) September 26, 2018

Purple is the new Orange. - DJP (@geologistdjp) September 26, 2018

What is going on with the fruit in Australia lately?! - Catherine Rafferty (@Crafferty87) September 27, 2018

You've got to rinse your knife after sharpening - JAN ALEX (@transcendenture) September 26, 2018

ABC News reports that Queensland Health personally notified Ms Moffitt of the results, and returned her knife and sharpener.