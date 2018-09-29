The Mystery Of The Orange That Turned Purple Has Finally Been Solved

The mystery of the purple orange has been solved

Offbeat | (with inputs from ANI) | Updated: September 29, 2018 11:49 IST
2 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
The Mystery Of The Orange That Turned Purple Has Finally Been Solved

The purple orange went viral on social media.

Scientists in Australia have finally solved a bizarre orange mystery, which prompted a lot of questions and confusion on social media. Earlier this month, a Brisbane mother reported that orange slices she had cut up for her two-year-old son had puzzlingly transformed into purple overnight. The incident took place on September 4 when Annette Moffitt discovered that a sliced orange had turned purple overnight, reports Today Food. The orange was taken away by the Australian government for testing.

Turns out, it was iron particles found on the knife caused the fruit to turn another hue. It has been deemed by scientists as not a risk to human health.

According to ABC News, naturally occurring anthocyanins in the orange reacted with the iron particles found on the recently sharpened knife which was used to cut it, causing it to go purple.

Here's how Twitter users reacted to the news:

ABC News reports that Queensland Health personally notified Ms Moffitt of the results, and returned her knife and sharpener.

 

Click for more trending news


NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

purple orangeBrisbaneAustralia

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Tamil NewsNews in BanglaLive TVTrain StatusPNR StatusHuaweiMi MobilesPrice ComparisonAmazonPaytmWatch BrandsDominos

................................ Advertisement ................................