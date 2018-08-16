The Moment Woman Crashes BMW She Was Test-Driving Into Showroom

The SUV smashed through the glass doors of the showroom.

It's usually a lot of fun taking a new car out for a test drive. In most cases, by the end of the drive, you can make a clear decision if that is, in fact, the car for you or not. For one woman in China, however, a test drive ended up in quite a scary way. A video circulating on social media shows a driver crashing a brand new BMW X1 into the showroom moments after a test drive.

According to Shanghaiist, the incident took place on August 11 in Guangzhou, China.

Footage, most likely captured on a CCTV camera, shows the SUV smashing through the glass doors of the dealership, halting for a split second and then zooming off again. Shocked employees at the showroom can be seen running for cover. The vehicle eventually comes to a halt after crashing into a wall.

The woman admitted that she had accidentally pressed the accelerator instead of the putting her foot on the brake pedal, reports DailyMail. The accident caused minor injuries to two employees of the dealership and left the SUV, worth 45,000 pounds (approximately Rs 40 lakhs), damaged.

The woman has reportedly accepted full responsibility for the accident.

Back in June, a man's brand new BMW was left completely scorched thanks to sparks from incense sticks burning close to it. The car was reportedly worth a whopping 470,000 yuan (approximately Rs 50 lakhs).