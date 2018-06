A video of the burning BMW has gone viral on social media.

A man in China is probably regretting his decision to burn incense sticks near his brand new luxury car after sparks from the incense burnt his car down completely. After buying a BMW, the man, a resident of Jiangsu city of Yangzhou, decided to light incense sticks near it. However, things did not go according to plan and his car caught on fire. According to the Shanghaiist, the car was worth 470,000 yuan (approximately Rs 50 lakhs).A video that has gone viral on social media shows the BMW going up in flames.Watch the video below: Shanghaiist reports that the car was surrounded by offerings and a red cloth covered the hood. Authorities suspect that it was on this red cloth that the man had placed burning incense. On Facebook , news of the burning car has garnered many hilarious comments."God said "Thank you, I'll take this car," jokes one commenter. "The BMW gods love the sacrifice!" laughs another.Click for more trending news