The Microwave Challenge Is The Latest Bizarre Trend Taking Over Twitter

The Microwave Challenge began on the TikTok app.

If you've ever wanted to feel like a dish rotating in a microwave, now is your time. The 'Microwave Challenge' that is taking over the Internet is one in a long line of bizarre viral trends in recent times. This challenge, for some reason, requires its participants to master a dance move and show it off on social media. The move? Participants must sit down and slowly turn their body around without moving their arms or legs - mimicking the movement of a dish spinning on a microwave plate.

According to Metro, the challenge appears to have started in February on TikTok, when a user by the name @djtaylortot uploaded a video of his microwave challenge and asked others to try it too.

From there, it quickly spread to Twitter, where it is now going viral with the hashtag #MicrowaveChallenge. To truly complete the challenge, moreover, participants must perform it to the soundtrack of Joji's "Slow Dancing in the Dark."

Take a look at some of the attempts at this challenge below:

Put me in the freezer cuz I'm heating up #MICROWAVECHALLENGEpic.twitter.com/I2PS6oRjgq — Bryce Palermo (@Bryce_Palermo) March 17, 2019

It looks easier than it is, as some people soon realised...

This isn't the only dance challenge to have gone viral recently. Before this, it was the Triangle Dance Challenge that had social media users hopping all over the place as they tried to master it.

