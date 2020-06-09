Meet Dave, The Amazon Customer Jeff Bezos Is 'Happy To Lose'

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has spoken in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has shared a screenshot of a profanity-laced email he received over his stance on the Black Lives Matter movement, criticising the person who sent it as the kind of customer he would be "happy to lose".

Mr Bezos has spoken out in support of the anti-racism protests that have gripped the US in wake of George Floyd's death. Mr Floyd, an African-American man, died after being pinned under a policeman's knee for nearly nine minutes in Minneapolis, sparking widespread outrage at police brutality.

In the email addressed to the Amazon CEO, a man named Dave informed Mr Bezos that he had lost him as a customer by supporting the Black Lives Matter movement. "I was placing an order with your company when I discovered your statement of support for Black Lives Matter... I cancelled my order and I know for a fact I won't be the only one," he wrote as part of an email that is too distasteful to reproduce in full here.

Mr Bezos responded by saying that Dave was the kind of customer he would be happy to lose. "There have been a number of sickening but not surprising responses in my inbox since my last post," he wrote on Instagram. "This sort of hate shouldn't be allowed to hide in the shadows.

"It's important to make it visible. This is just one example of the problem.

"And, Dave, you're the kind of customer I'm happy to lose."

You can take a look at the screenshot of the email and Mr Bezos' response to it here.

Three days ago, Jeff Bezos, 56, had reiterated his support for the Black Lives Matter movement while responding to another disagreeable email - this one calling Amazon's support of the Black Lives Matter movement "disturbing" and adding that "All Lives Matter".

Mr Bezos wrote back to the customer saying "'Black lives matter' doesn't mean other lives don't matter."

"Black lives matter speaks to racism and the disproportionate risk that Black people face in our law enforcement and justice system... I support this movement we see happening all around us, and my stance won't change," he wrote.

According to Fox Business, Amazon has pledged $10 million to organisations working to bring about social justice as part of efforts to end the "inequitable and brutal treatment of Black and African Americans".