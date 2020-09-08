The Great Escape: Puppy Climbs Cage Fence In Hilarious Viral Video

A puppy climbs up his cage - and inspires others to do the same.

The Internet can't get enough of this smart puppy. A video that has gone viral on Twitter shows the puppy climbing a cage fence in one of the greatest escapes ever caught on camera. In fact, not only did this little canine escape his cage, he also inspired fellow dogs to do the same. The hilarious clip shows another dog imitating the puppy to escape the wired enclosure.

In the 18-second clip, the small puppy was seen effortlessly climbing up the wired cage. Looking at him, other dogs were also inspired to try their paws at climbing. One, in fact, even managed to scale the cage and jump out.

The video was shared on Twitter last week by popular account 'Buitengebieden'. "The rebellion starts today.." they quipped while sharing the video. Check it out below:

Since being posted on the microblogging platform, the puppy's escape has been viewed a whopping 2.8 million times. It has also collected 56,000 'likes' and more than 14,000 'retweets', along with hundreds of amused comments.

"I love how the little soft dumpling dog is the leader of the movement" wrote one person in the comments section.

"Dogs are so smart! I hope the puppy finds a forever home after this," said another.

