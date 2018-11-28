The GPS Made Me Do It, Says Woman Who Drove Her Car Onto Railway Tracks

The City of Duquesne Police Department posted a pic of the car on Facebook.

This driver would have you know it wasn't her fault she drove right onto railway tracks - the GPS asked her to do it. A Pennsylvania woman really used this defence after she veered off the road and her car got stuck on train tracks.

The City of Duquesne Police Department posted about the incident on Facebook last Wednesday, sharing a picture of the car on the train tracks.

"The GPS told me to do it..." they wrote, sharing details about the bizarre incident.

According to them, the incident took place last Wednesday at around 10 pm, when the City of Duquesne Police Department received a call about a vehicle on the railway tracks.

"Arriving Officers learned from driver, a female from Sewickley, that her GPS advised her to go this way," they wrote, adding that the driver was "100% sober and had no medical conditions affecting her decision-making."

On Facebook, while some trolled the woman, others supported her and said that GPS technology really can confuse the best of us.

"Common sense would say GPS was wrong anyone knows driving on the tracks is wrong..." wrote one commenter. "Google maps suck sometimes for reals. She tells you to turn last second," said another.

This isn't the first time GPS has been blamed for accidents. In April last year, a driver in China found himself in a predicament after driving right into a river - just because his GPS asked him to!