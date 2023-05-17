'The Forest Shivers': Video Shows Brutal Fight Between Elephants

The video of the elephants engaged in fight has gone viral on social media.

Elephants are the largest mammals on Earth and have massive bodies, large ears and long trunks. The off-white tusks on either side of their trunks add to the majestic personality. Elephants are usually gentle unless they are enraged or triggered. And when two enraged elephants come face-to-face, the result could be dangerous. A video showing two tuskers engaged in a brutal fight has gone viral on social media. It has been shared on Twitter by Indian Forest Officer (IFS) Susanta Nanda.

The location where the video has been shot is not known but the two elephants are seen fighting in the middle of the road.

When the titans clash,

The giants are seen with their tusks locked with one of them trying to push the other back. The second elephant resists and stands its ground.

The forest officer has not said anything about the reason these elephants were fighting but has aptly captioned the post on Twitter as, "When the titans clash, the Forest shivers."

It has been viewed more than 28,000 times and received close to 1,000 likes.

The video has also triggered numerous reactions.

"I was thinking they were soft and gentle nature. They too have reasons to clash. Good share Sir," tweeted one user. "Giving goosebumps," said another.

Some users offered explanation why the elephants were wagging their tails vigorously (called swishing).

"Swishing the tail is a way for elephants to warn other elephants to stay away. It is also a way for elephants to show their dominance," said one user.

A few days ago, another video of the "clash of the titans" went viral on Twitter. It showed two elephants pushing each other and fighting with their large tusks to overpower each other.