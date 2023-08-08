''The Family...'': Forest Officer Shares Video Of Herd Of Elephants Grazing Together

The video was shot during a patrol with Mr Kaswan's team

Though strong and huge, elephants are called gentle giants for a reason. These adorable and fun-loving jumbos are also exceptionally intelligent animals, capable of experiencing and understanding a wide range of emotions. Elephants are also known to develop strong, intimate bonds between friends and family members, and often participate in daily activities together. One such sweet video showing a herd of elephants grazing and eating together has surfaced on X.

The video, captured from a protection tower, shows a herd of elephants grazing and enjoying their time together.

The video was posted by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan who keeps his followers engaged by regularly interacting with them and posting interesting wildlife videos. He captioned it as ''The family eats together. Our protection towers apart from providing protection, are good observational points also. Near one such tower.''

Watch the video here:

The family which eats together. Our protection towers apart from providing protection, are good observational points also. Near one such tower. pic.twitter.com/tue8Nh1m6R — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) August 8, 2023

Internet users loved the adorable video and thanked Mr. Kaswan for offering them a rare glimpse into the lives of these majestic creatures.

One user wrote, ''Beautiful to watch lovely God's creation.'' Another wrote, ''Such long tusks...enjoying hearty breakfast.''

A third said, ''Beautiful, and thanks for sharing.''

Elephants, though gentle, also show their aggressive side once in a while. A while back, Indian Forest Service officer Saket Badola shared a video of two elephants engaging in a fierce fight, leaving users stunned. The video showed both the tuskers pushing each other and fighting with their large tusks to overpower each other.

