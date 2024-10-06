The Ellipsis Effect: How Communication Styles Divide Gen Z And Boomers

Gen Z sees Boomers' use of ellipses as a sign of "hesitation, irritation, or passive aggression."

In today's fast-paced digital landscape, communication styles differ widely across generations, leading to friction, particularly between Gen Z and older adults. A recent discussion on social media has highlighted one specific texting habit that exemplifies this divide: the use of "Boomer ellipses."

For many older adults, using several dots between sentences acts as a natural break or a means to distinguish different ideas. In contrast, younger generations often perceive this habit as puzzling, finding it confusing or even off-putting. "It drives me up a wall," remarked one Gen Z user, echoing a sentiment shared by many who encounter this texting style.



As the conversation unfolded, other Reddit users weighed in with their insights. One user explained, "I learned it's their generation's way of emojis; it implies there's more to be said that doesn't need to be said or builds playful suspense. It's really a multi-use thing for them." Another individual, identifying as Gen X, noted, "I use ellipses, but only where there's an unsaid implication. For instance, saying 'Thanks...' implies uncertainty or that there's more to come. Leaving that hanging is just idiotic."

A millennial offered a different perspective, suggesting that ellipses can create a more casual tone. "For example, 'bye...' looks more friendly than 'bye,'" they explained. Others shared personal experiences, with one user stating, "My mom is Gen X and does the 'Thanks...' all the time. It messes with me because it seems sarcastic, but that's just how she texts."

In an Instagram video, Adam Aleksic, known as the "etymology nerd," provided further context on this generational divide. He pointed out that Boomers developed different informal communication habits, often using ellipses to separate ideas due to space constraints in earlier forms of communication, like postcards and letters. "Nowadays, if you want to separate an idea, you just press enter and start a new line with a new thought," he noted.

Aleksic explained that ellipses can sometimes "violate the maxim of quantity," suggesting that they provide more information than necessary, which may come across as hesitation or annoyance to younger audiences. He concluded, "But we should understand that all Boomers are trying to do is send multiple messages in the space of one message."