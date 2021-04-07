The Curious Case Of The Speeding Scooterist In Smriti Irani's ROFL Video

Screengrab from a video shared on Instagram by Smriti Irani.

Union Minister Smriti Irani took to Instagram this morning to share a video that makes for the perfect antidote to mid-week blues. The hilarious skit features a speeding scooterist and an alert traffic police officer who apprehends him. What happens next might just make you laugh out loud.

In the video, a man riding a scooter down a road is stopped by a traffic cop and asked to show his license. Not satisfied with seeing just the driver's license, the cop also asks to see the vehicle's registration certificate... and then the insurance and hall ticket. The comedy sketch get increasingly bizarre as the cop continues to demand outlandish things and the scooterist continues to produce them all - everything from his PAN card to "CBSE Board ka question paper".

Things finally come to a head when the policeman asks the motorist to produce three months of electricity bills and he does so without batting an eyelid.

Puzzled, the cop then asks him why he was speeding at all if he had everything he could possibly need on him already.

"Charger bhool gaya tha sahab ghar pe (I forgot my charger at home)," the distraught man responds. "Phone mein charging nahi hai issliye jaa raha tha (I was going because my phone has run out of charge)," he added.

If you find the thought of your phone running out of charge a stressful one, you may find this video relatable.

While sharing the clip, Ms Irani added her own wordplay in the caption. "'Charger' d'affaires - when the French meet Ulhasnagar," she wrote, playing on the word charge d'affaires.

Since being posted on Instagram this morning, the comedy sketch has been viewed more than 1.2 lakh times, collecting a ton of amused comments. Many Instagram users dropped laughing face emojis in the comments section, while others pointed out that the people in the video had also forgotten to wear masks.

An active Instagram user, Smriti Irani often regales her 1 million followers with funny videos and entertaining posts.