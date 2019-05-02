The Cost Of Kim Kardashian's Bizarre 'Basin-Less' Sink Will Make Your Jaw Drop

Kim Kardashian's basin-less bathroom sink had many puzzled.

Earlier this year, Kim Kardashian had the Internet completely puzzled with her mysterious bathroom sinks. The bathroom sinks started going viral after netizens noticed, during a tour of Kim's newly-renovated mansion for Vogue, that they did not come with one essential feature - basins. Instead, the sinks seemed to feature a flat stone surface with just a tiny slit.

can someone PLEASE explain the sinks at kim & kanye's house pic.twitter.com/bFqi1fpNkl — sin citi (@djcoochnbooch) April 11, 2019

To answer the very important question of how the sinks worked, Kim Kardashian graciously took her millions of followers through a tutorial on how to use the basin-less sinks.

"Since everyone is a little confused about our sinks, I thought I would show you a little tour of our bathroom," Kim explained in an Instagram story posted back in April. "So, our sinks. Kanye drew this. Eight versions of this prototype sink was made and it does actually slightly slope down. There's a slit for the water. You put it on as high pressure as you want and no backsplash will come up."

But one important question remained - how much did these bizarre bathroom sinks cost?

Now, a report by People magazine aims to answer the question that has plagued many.

According to People, Tamara Day, host of HGTV's Bargain Mansions, estimates that Kardashian's basin-less sink could cost at least $25,750 - or approximately Rs 18 lakhs!

"It's a tricky balance getting the slope just right without severe angles, so the water stays in one place!" Ms Day tells People. "Only the best fabricator can accomplish this."

If you thought Rs 18 lakhs was an obscene amount for a sink, there are also experts who estimate the cost to be higher.

Stephen Fanuka, a celebrity-favorite contractor, puts the price tag a little higher at $32,500 (Rs 22 lakhs), accounting for the material, fabrication and labour.

Kim and Kanye West's recently-renovated Los Angeles mansion has faced intense scrutiny for its strikingly minimalistic design.

