'The Beauty Of Kohima': Nagaland's Temjen Imna Along Shares Mesmerising Pic

Beautiful night view of Kohima.

Temjen Imna Along, a well-known politician from Nagaland and internet celebrity, is well-known for his wonderful sense of humour and amusing social media remarks. He regularly updates his admirers and followers on his personal life, his own advice, and the grandeur of his state. This evening, Mr. Along posted a stunning image of the captivating view of Kohima, the state's capital.

The capital city appears to be incredibly attractive due to the thousands of lights that are blazing in the pitch-black night in the picture.

Mr Along shared the image with a caption that reads, "The beauty of Kohima."

The beauty of Kohima ❤️

The Nagaland minister also posted an image a few hours earlier in the afternoon that will win fans over with his timing and pose.

In his caption, the minister wrote, "To many lens to focus, Magar Mera Timing toh Dekho!" (Too many lenses to focus, but look at my timing.)

Magar Mera Timing toh Dekho! 😎

The images were posted a short while ago and have already racked up thousands of likes, views, and comments.