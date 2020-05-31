The 5 Most-Followed Indian Celebrities On Instagram

Here are the five Indian celebs with the most-followed Instagram handles.

Photo and video sharing platform Instagram has today become much more than just another application to post pictures. Netizens use Instagram to keep in touch with friends, follow accounts they like, keep up with what their favourite celebrities are doing, market their business ventures and much more. Instagram has also emerged as the favourite social media platform for many celebrities, who use it to keep their fans updated, interact with their followers, share snippets from their lives and more. Here are the five most-followed Indian celebrities on Instagram:

Shraddha Kapoor - 46.1 million followers

With a little over 46 million followers, Shraddha Kapoor's is the fifth most popular Instagram account among Indian celebs. The Baaghi actor maintains an active feed peppered with everything from glamorous photoshoots to causes that are close to her heart.

Alia Bhatt - 48 million followers

With 48 million followers, Alia Bhatt is the fourth most-followed Indian celeb on Instagram. The 27-year-old is an active Instagram user with over 1,500 posts - ranging from adorable pics of her pets to throwback photos.

Deepika Padukone - 48.5 million followers

Padmaavat star Deepika Padukone occupies the third spot on this list with 48.5 million followers on Instagram. The 34-year-old has a soft corner for all things fresh and floral, as evidenced by her Instagram feed.

Priyanka Chopra - 53.3 million followers

The star who helped bridge the gap between Bollywood and Hollywood, Priyanka Chopra Jonas is the second most-followed Indian celebrity on Instagram. The actor is an active Instagram user with over 3,000 posts. She has amassed a following of 53 million followers on Instagram, where fans can use the stories feature to keep up with updates from her life.

Virat Kohli - 60.8 million followers

Unlike the four celebs that came before him, the most-followed Indian celebrity on Instagram is not a Bollywood actor. Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli occupies the top spot on this list with a whopping 60.8 million followers.