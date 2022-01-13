Kylie Jenner Is The First Woman To Reach 300 Million Instagram Followers

Kylie Jenner has become the most-followed woman on Instagram.

Kylie Jenner just set another Instagram record. On Wednesday, the Kylie Cosmetics founder became the first woman to reach 300 million followers on the photo and video-sharing platform. With this, Kylie becomes the most-followed woman on Instagram, beating pop star Ariana Grande who previously held the record.

In terms of her follower count, Kylie Jenner, 24, is second only to footballer Cristiano Ronaldo. He is the most-followed person on Instagram with 388 million followers. Instagram's official account takes the top spot with 460 million followers.

Kylie managed to hit the 300 million milestone despite keeping a relatively low profile on Instagram for the past few months.

The reality TV star, who is expecting her second child with rapper Travis Scott, took a break from social media after his Astroworld tragedy in November. Ten people were killed and dozens injured at the Astroworld Festival when the crowd started pushing toward the stage as Scott was performing, news agency AFP reported.

She broke her self-imposed social media silence on Christmas 2021, when she posted a throwback picture of mother Kris Jenner on Instagram. Since then, Kylie has shared two other posts on the platform - both appear to be from her pregnancy photoshoots.

Kylie Jenner previously held the record for the most-liked picture on Instagram. The picture, which featured her daughter Stormi, has racked up over 18.3 million 'likes' since being shared in 2018. In early 2019, however, Kylie lost the world record of having the most 'liked' photo to a picture of an egg.