'That's Why Pradhan Ji lost': Panchayat's Phulera Village In Muddy Mess, Video Goes Viral

The Mahodiya village, situated in the Sehore district of Madhya Pradesh, where the popular web series Panchayat was filmed, is in the news yet again. A video showing the dilapidated state of the village, filled with mud after heavy rain, has gone viral on social media, with fans questioning the government why proper amenities have not been provided.

The area in front of the Panchayat Office, as depicted in the show, can be seen riddled with mud and water, while the road has only a narrow passage left for commuters to walk.

"This is the condition of Madhya Pradesh's most famous village, which became nationally popular because of Panchayat, now imagine the condition of an average village in MP," wrote the user on X (formerly Twitter).

This is the condition of Madhya Pradesh's most famous village, which became nationally popular because of Panchayat, now imagine the condition of an average village in MP #YeThikKarkeDikhao pic.twitter.com/rkW0KBlyOu — Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) July 7, 2025

'That's why Pradhan ji...'

As the post went viral, a section of social media users questioned the authorities for not taking care of the village and its surroundings, while others had a humorous take on the situation.

"Such things often make me sad and question authorities that despite so many schemes and policies, our rural villages are so underdeveloped," said one user while another added: "Honestly, the panchayat team should have used a part of their profits to at least give this village the basic requirements. It's coz of this village, that they were able to make the series."

A third joked: "That's why Pradhan ji lost in this season."

A fourth said: "Looks like any typical Indian village, nothing alarming here it is just muddy after the rains."

In the web series, Mahodiya was depicted as the fictional village of Phulera, located in Uttar Pradesh. Ever since the latest edition of the series aired, fans have been visiting the real village and sharing photos and videos of the popular areas of the village.