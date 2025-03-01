Phulera Dooj 2025: Date, Time, Rituals, Celebrations And Significance

Phulera Dooj 2025: Phulera Dooj is a Hindu festival associated with Lord Krishna (eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu) and celebrated with pomp in northern India, particularly in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura and Vrindavan. Celebrated before Holi in the month of Phalgun, devotees gather and use flowers to play Holi instead of colours. According to ancient belief, Lord Krishna and Radha Rani are worshipped on the day of Phulera Dooj. This year, Phulera Dooj falls on Saturday (March 1).

Ritual timings

As per Drik Pachang, the auspicious time for worshipping:

Dwitiya tithi begins - 03:16 AM on March 1, 2025

Dwitiya tithi ends - 12:09 AM on March 2, 2025

Brahma Muhurat: 5:07 am to 5:56 am

Amrit Kaal: 4:40 am to 6:06 am

Significance

Phulera Dooj falls between Vasant Panchami and Holi, which marks the start of the countdown towards the festival of colour. This day also celebrates the spiritual union of Radha-Krishna. It is believed that Lord Krishna and Radha Rani tied the knot on this day in the presence of Lord Brahma (creator of the cosmos) at Bhandirvan.

The day is often chosen for marriage ceremonies as no muhurat is required. As per astrologers, any auspicious work can be completed on this day without Panchang Shuddhi. Meanwhile, devotees, especially in the Braj region, visit temples and offer prayers and flowers to Lord Krishna.

Method of worship

For worship, idols of Radha Rani and Shri Krishna are decorated on the day of Phulera Dooj. The idols are dressed in yellow clothes and the devotees also wear yellow clothes. Additionally, devotees worship by lighting a lamp of ghee and offering gram flour laddus as prasad. After this, aarti of Radha-Krishna is performed and the worship is completed by chanting mantras.

What not to do on Phulera Dooj