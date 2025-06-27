Not Uttar Pradesh, Discover The Real Location Of Web Series <i>Panchayat's</i> Phulera Village

Advertisement
Not Uttar Pradesh, Discover The Real Location Of Web Series Panchayat's Phulera Village

A visit by an X user to Mahodiya, the real-life filming location for the web series Panchayat has gone viral.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Thanks to the series' success, Mahodiya has become a tourist hotspot.

A recent viral post on X (formerly Twitter) has reignited public interest in Mahodiya, the real-life village in Madhya Pradesh where the popular web series Panchayat was filmed. While the fictional village of "Phulera" is depicted as being in Uttar Pradesh, fans may be surprised to learn that the actual filming location is Mahodiya, situated in Sehore district.

X user Shubhendu, who amusingly mentions in his bio that he doesn't watch web series, took a detour to Mahodiya and shared a detailed photo thread from the now-famous locations featured in Panchayat, whose fourth season was recently released and is performing well on OTT platforms. 

Among the highlights he posted were images of the iconic Panchayat office (bearing the real name "Gram Panchayat Mahodiya"), the now-famous road from the series, the village temple, library, water tank, and Pradhan Ji's house. One caption read: "This road can make people win or lose elections. Hopefully the new MLA will release money for the road to be built."

He also shared a photo of the local hospital used in the show, humorously captioning it as "The Battle of Phulera was fought here." He even speculated, "Who knows, maybe Pradhan Ji got someone to fire the shot. He's a bit of a cunning type."

His post has since gone viral, crossing over 1 million views and attracting thousands of fan comments, further solidifying Mahodiya as a new tourist hotspot for fans of the series.

Asking for more images, one user asked Shubhendu, "Could you spot Vidhayak ka ghar, Sitaara, the horse, BumBahadur's pigeon farm, and Vikaas ka ghar, writing on the wall 'do bache meethi kheer, usse jyada bawaseer?'" 

"Very nice... Missing the solar lamp (at Panchayat Office & Pradhan res) & washing area, though," wrote another user.

Show full article

