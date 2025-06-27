Not Uttar Pradesh, Discover The Real Location Of Web Series <i>Panchayat's</i> Phulera Village

A recent viral post on X (formerly Twitter) has reignited public interest in Mahodiya, the real-life village in Madhya Pradesh where the popular web series Panchayat was filmed. While the fictional village of "Phulera" is depicted as being in Uttar Pradesh, fans may be surprised to learn that the actual filming location is Mahodiya, situated in Sehore district.

X user Shubhendu, who amusingly mentions in his bio that he doesn't watch web series, took a detour to Mahodiya and shared a detailed photo thread from the now-famous locations featured in Panchayat, whose fourth season was recently released and is performing well on OTT platforms.

The Panchayat Office

Sachiv ji has left the office (and village) after scoring 97 percentile in CAT.



pic.twitter.com/3kI410pXjv — Shubhendu (@BBTheorist) June 26, 2025

Among the highlights he posted were images of the iconic Panchayat office (bearing the real name "Gram Panchayat Mahodiya"), the now-famous road from the series, the village temple, library, water tank, and Pradhan Ji's house. One caption read: "This road can make people win or lose elections. Hopefully the new MLA will release money for the road to be built."

The Water Tank

No lovebirds spotted.

Also, I think Bhushan, his wife, Binod & Madhav did a stellar job cleaning the area around water tank before the elections.



pic.twitter.com/RBCB2RvV1e — Shubhendu (@BBTheorist) June 26, 2025

He also shared a photo of the local hospital used in the show, humorously captioning it as "The Battle of Phulera was fought here." He even speculated, "Who knows, maybe Pradhan Ji got someone to fire the shot. He's a bit of a cunning type."

His post has since gone viral, crossing over 1 million views and attracting thousands of fan comments, further solidifying Mahodiya as a new tourist hotspot for fans of the series.

Asking for more images, one user asked Shubhendu, "Could you spot Vidhayak ka ghar, Sitaara, the horse, BumBahadur's pigeon farm, and Vikaas ka ghar, writing on the wall 'do bache meethi kheer, usse jyada bawaseer?'"

"Very nice... Missing the solar lamp (at Panchayat Office & Pradhan res) & washing area, though," wrote another user.