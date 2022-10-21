'That Aint Me': Comedian Vir Das After Ad Mistakes Him For Actor Raghav Juyal

Comedian Vir Das reacted to the goof-up by a retail store.

Comedian Vir Das is famous for his stand-ups, but this time he amused the internet with a funny reply to an advertisement of a brand who mistook him for dancer and actor Raghav Juyal.

On October 21, Great Eastern Retail, a Kolkata-based store for home electrical gadget solutions, posted a video advertisement for a Samsung phone on Twitter with their logo on it. In the 90-second video, Mr Juyal can be seen testing the phone's camera and other features. However, in the caption, the retail store wrote, "Famous Indian comedian Vir Das tried and tested out the Samsung GalaxyA53 #NoShakeCam phone on his recent trip to Jaisalmer and is mind blown with his experience ! Get #Samsung #GalaxyA53 TODAY and get ready to #AmpYourAwesome. Hurry ! Shop Now!! Visit our nearest stores."

Sharing the store's tweet and reacting to the same, Mr Das said, "Thanks guys. I'm totally Mind blown, especially because...that ain't me."

Thanks guys. I'm totally

Mind blown, especially because…that ain't me 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/XcmripQgW5 — Vir Das (@thevirdas) October 21, 2022

A Twitter user said, "This is your "Stop sending me this s***" moment." A second user added, "And I'm mind blown, especially because... with this ruse, they got you to retweet them!" "Saying famous and then not knowing the guy," commented another user.

Many Twitter users found this exchange funny and pointed out that the reason for the confusion is the hat, which Vir often wears during his stand-up performances. “They have reduced you to the hat you wear during the shows! What a blunder!,” commented a user.

Also Read:Viral Video: Boy Scribbles On A Car With Lipstick, Leaves Internet In Splits

Adding more humour to the conversation, an internet user further asked, "But did you test the new Samsung GalaxyA53 or not?"

Actor Raghav Juyal has not commented on the post yet.

As per Vir Das' social media handles, he will be starting his 'Wanted India Tour' November 10 onwards. He was last seen in Hollywood comedy 'The Bubble' along with Karen Gillan, David Duchovny and Pedro Pascal.