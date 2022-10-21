Viral Video: Boy Scribbles On A Car With Lipstick, Leaves Internet In Splits

The toddler scribbled red lipstick on a white car.

You must have seen a child scribble - on a wall, paper, floors or even on sofas. Most of the time, those lines and loops don't make sense to adults. But it is a medium through which children express their creativity. But one boy took this a notch higher and was seen scribbling on a car with lipstick in a video that is now going viral.

Morissa Schwartz, a Twitter user, shared the seven-second video on the platform. She captioned it, "He'll own a body shop one day." As per the post, the video appears to have been uploaded from New Jersey, USA.

Watch the video here:

He'll own a body shop one da 😂 pic.twitter.com/Jhx6qOxY95 — Morissa Schwartz (Dr. Rissy) (@MorissaSchwartz) October 20, 2022

The clip shows the toddler wearing a cute animal onesie scribbling on a white car. Both the doors of the car have lines, loops and holes all in red - the colour of the lipstick. One can notice several lipsticks on the road. After this joyful activity, the kid drops the lipstick and rushes towards his toy tricycle, zooming off from the scene.

The short clip has received over 99,000 views and 413 likes.

This video has left Twitter in splits and internet users can't seem to get enough of it. Many users left laughing emojis in the comments section. "Reflecting on the kid's mischief, he will develop a great product and succeed in his future," noted one user. A second Twitter user added, "Run baby run u did well, next time you take a screwdriver!.," "Too funny," said a third user.

Appreciating the child's creativity, someone also added, "Making things prettier.. very well done."