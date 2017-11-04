He Wanted To Buy An iPhone X. He Rode A Horse, Took A Band Along One fan's love affair with the Apple iPhone X grabbed more eyeballs than the phone itself

Surrounded by dholwallahs, Mahesh Paliwal was seen galloping through Thane roads on a horseback on Thursday. It was not his wedding. The Thane resident was on his way to collect his pre-ordered iPhone. He proudly held a placard that said "I love iPhone X", a phone he had yet to lay his hands on.



The iPhone X, which marks the ten years of the Apple's iPhone, starts from Rs 84,000 for its 64 GB version and Rs 1,02,000 for the 128 GB version. Indian customers will be able to buy it in silver and silver grey colours. The iPhone X was available for pre-order from October 27 with Reliance Jio's buyback offer. However, the number of iPhones up for grabs were limited in number.



