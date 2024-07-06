Apple Adds iPhone X, First-Gen AirPods, And HomePod to Vintage List

Apple reclassified these gadgets as "vintage" products.

Apple has added the iPhone X, first-generation AirPods, and first-generation HomePod to its vintage product list. This means that these devices are no longer actively sold by Apple, but repairs may still be available for up to two years at Apple Stores and authorized service providers. Products are considered vintage after five years and obsolete after seven years of discontinuation.

The iPhone X, released in 2017, was the first iPhone with an edge-to-edge display and Face ID. The first-generation AirPods, released in 2016, were popular for their wireless convenience and integration with Apple devices. The first-generation HomePod, launched in 2018, was Apple's entry into the smart speaker market.

Also Read | Woman Falls Ill, Throws Up On Flight, Doctor Uses Smartwatch To Diagnose Her

According to MacRumors, sometime after becoming "vintage," an Apple product will be reclassified as "obsolete." Apple says it considers a product obsolete once seven years have passed since the company last distributed it for sale. When this happens, Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Service Providers no longer offer repairs or other hardware service for it.

Also Read | Alien Contact, War On Mars: Baba Vanga's Predictions For Coming Years

According to Apple's website, products are considered vintage when they have not been sold by the company for more than five years but less than seven years. Once a product reaches this status, Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Service Providers will continue to offer repairs and support for up to two years, subject to parts availability.