Alien Contact, War On Mars: Baba Vanga's Predictions For Coming Years

Vangelia Pandeva Gushterova, also known as Baba Vanga, was a blind Bulgarian mystic who died in 1996 at the age of 85. Even after her death, people all across the world are still fascinated by her prophecies. Called the 'Nostradamus of the Balkans,' Baba Vanga claimed that she lost her sight at the age of twelve and then developed the gift of prophecy.

One of her most prominent forecasts, according to Marca.com, was the September 11, 2001, attack on the Twin Towers in New York.

"Two metal birds will crash into our American brothers, wolves will howl from the bushes, and the blood of the innocent will flow in the rivers," she predicted, a message eerily similar to the tragic events that unfolded.

Among her many prophecies, one stands out: the date of the end of the world. According to Baba Vanga, the world will end in the year 5079 due to a cosmic event of "unimaginable" proportions.

Here are Baba Vanga's Key Predictions for the Coming Decades:

2025: A major conflict in Europe will lead to a significant reduction in the continent's population.

2028: Humanity will reach Venus in an attempt to find new sources of energy.

2033: The melting of the polar ice caps will cause a significant rise in sea levels.

2076: Communism will return globally.

2130: Contact with extraterrestrial civilisations.

2170: A global drought.

3005: A War on Mars.

3797: Destruction of the Earth, with humanity capable of moving to another planet within the solar system.

5079: The end of the world.

Baba Vanga's followers are still fascinated and speculating about these prophecies, which span a remarkably long period of time.