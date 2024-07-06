Woman Falls Ill, Throws Up On Flight, Doctor Uses Smartwatch To Diagnose Her

Flight Captain with Dr Gigy after landing at San Francisco

On an Air India flight going from Delhi to San Francisco, a passenger experiencing a medical emergency was promptly saved by a doctor with the help of an Apple watch. The incident happened on July 2 after a 56-year-old woman fell ill mid-flight, feeling dizzy and throwing up repeatedly.

Dr Gigy V. Kuruttukulam, medical director at Kerala's Rajagiri Hospital, who was the only doctor on board, came to the woman's rescue. After presenting his ID card to the flight officials, he proceeded to examine the woman. With no medical equipment on him, he asked her to lie down and used the Apple smart watch she was wearing to monitor her heartbeat and oxygen saturation. He also conducted an electrocardiogram test with the help of the watch.

He found out that the woman's oxygen saturation was low and her blood pressure was elevated and administered her necessary injections available in the flight's medical kit.

Dr Gigy's swift response also averted flight delay. As the captain considered diverting the flight to the nearest airport, Dr Gigy assured him that the woman was stable and will be able to make the journey, reducing the arrival time to San Francisco by 15 minutes.

Upon arriving at the San Francisco airport, a medical team was ready to take the woman to a hospital. She was admitted to an ICU where she is recovering, said the hospital staff.

On flights, doctors are not allowed to administer any medication or treatment without verification of their identity. Dr Gigy highlighted the importance of doctors carrying their ID cards on flights.

