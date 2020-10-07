Texas Teen Maci Currin Breaks Record For World's Longest Legs

Maci Currin, 17, has broken two world records.

A 17-year-old teenager from Texas, USA, has broken two world records thanks to her long legs. Maci Currin was certified by Guinness World Records as having the world's longest legs (female) and the longest legs on a teenager.

The 17-year-old from Cedar Park, Texas, stands 6 feet, 10 inches tall. Her legs - both of which measure over 4 feet - make up 60% of her total height.

According to Guinness World Records, Ms Currin's left leg measures 135.267 cm (53.255 in), while her right leg measures 134.3 cm (52.874 in).

The teenager has now knocked Russia's Ekaterina Lisina off the top spot for the Guinness World Record for longest female legs, reports Metro News.

Ms Currin says that being the tallest in her family and having long legs comes with both advantages and disadvantages. "I was never bullied for my legs... I was bullied because I was taller than everyone," she shared. "Around sophomore year I just stopped caring what people thought of me and once I just stopped caring I wasn't affected by anything."

The teenager says that she first realised her legs were longer than average in 2018 while looking for a pair of leggings. She was unable to find anything that fitted her and then someone asked her if she wanted a custom pair of leggings.

After that, she applied for the official Guinness World Records title for the world's longest legs (female).

Maci Currin, who is already popular on TikTok, hopes to make a career in modelling. She wants to achieve the record for being the world's tallest model.

