Telangana Formation Day 2025: Date, History And Significance

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Telangana will celebrate its 11th Formation Day on June 2, 2024. The state was formed in 2014 after a prolonged agitation for separation. Telangana was created from Andhra Pradesh, becoming India's 29th state.

Telangana, India's youngest state, will mark its 11th Formation Day on Monday, June 2. The day commemorates the creation of Telangana in 2014, following decades of sustained agitation for a separate state. Each year, the day is observed with cultural events and official celebrations across all 33 districts to honour the state's identity, heritage, and progress.

How Telangana Came Into Being

Telangana was carved out of Andhra Pradesh on June 2, 2014, becoming the 29th state of India. The region, which was once part of the princely state of Hyderabad under the Nizams, had merged with Andhra in 1956 to form Andhra Pradesh. However, over time, economic, cultural, and political differences between Telangana and the Andhra region led to growing demands for separation.

Early Protests And Statehood Movement

The demand for a separate Telangana began to gain momentum as early as 1969. People from the region believed that despite the merger, Telangana remained neglected in terms of development and access to government jobs. The region's distinct linguistic and cultural identity also fuelled the desire for statehood.

In 2001, the movement was revived under the leadership of Kalvakuntla Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), who left the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) to form the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS). His relentless campaign eventually led to the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh and the formal birth of Telangana on June 2, 2014.

First Chief Minister And Political Journey

KCR became the first Chief Minister of the newly formed state and played a central role in shaping its early policies. In 2022, his party was renamed from TRS to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) as it aimed to expand its national footprint.

Why Telangana Day Matters

Telangana Formation Day is not just a political milestone- it is a celebration of the state's unique cultural roots, resilience, and progress. The day is marked by awards and honours for achievements in arts, literature, science, and public service, reflecting the spirit and aspirations of Telangana's people.