Teen Solves 3 Rubik's Cubes Simultaneously, Sets World Record. Watch

He used both his hands and feet to solve three Rubik's cubes simultaneously

Offbeat | | Updated: November 12, 2018 09:49 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Teen Solves 3 Rubik's Cubes Simultaneously, Sets World Record. Watch

Que Jianyu solves three Rubik's cubes at once.

A teenager who first impressed people by solving three Rubik's cubes while juggling them is now back with another extraordinary feat. Que Jianyu from Xiamen, China, has created a Guinness World Record by solving three Rubik's cubes simultaneously, using his hands and feet.

According to Guinness World Records, the 13-year-old set the fastest time to solve three Rubik's cubes simultaneously with both hands and feet in just 1 minute 36.39 seconds. He then also went on to break another record by solving a cube while hanging upside down in just 15.84 seconds!

A video which shows him solving three Rubik's cubes at once has garnered over 40,000 views since it was shared online on Thursday, along with a ton of amazed comments.

Watch the video below:

"How is that even possible??" writes one person in the comments section. "That kid is a legend," says another. "Whaaaat whaaaatt whaaaaaat how do u inspect and execute the algorithm all at the SAME TIME" a third wonders.

Que, who has been playing Rubik's cube since six years old, says that doing so has changed his way of thinking and allowed him to make more friends.

"At first, I solved the cube's by using the formulas, after million times of practice I was familiar with all the logic of the formulas and then I upgrade them to my own way."

 

 

 

Click for more trending news


NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Rubik's CubeRubik's Cube ChampionGuinness World Record

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
HOP LiveChhattisgarh Election 2018Ananth KumarRajasthan BJP Candidate ListKarnataka By-election ResultsUS ElectionsTamil NewsLive TVLive Cricket ScoreBenefits Of JaljeeraPNR StatusTrain StatusEntertainment NewsDelhi Air PollutionBenefits Of Coriander Seeds

................................ Advertisement ................................