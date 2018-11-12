Teen Solves 3 Rubik's Cubes Simultaneously, Sets World Record. Watch

Que Jianyu solves three Rubik's cubes at once.

A teenager who first impressed people by solving three Rubik's cubes while juggling them is now back with another extraordinary feat. Que Jianyu from Xiamen, China, has created a Guinness World Record by solving three Rubik's cubes simultaneously, using his hands and feet.

According to Guinness World Records, the 13-year-old set the fastest time to solve three Rubik's cubes simultaneously with both hands and feet in just 1 minute 36.39 seconds. He then also went on to break another record by solving a cube while hanging upside down in just 15.84 seconds!

A video which shows him solving three Rubik's cubes at once has garnered over 40,000 views since it was shared online on Thursday, along with a ton of amazed comments.

Watch the video below:

"How is that even possible??" writes one person in the comments section. "That kid is a legend," says another. "Whaaaat whaaaatt whaaaaaat how do u inspect and execute the algorithm all at the SAME TIME" a third wonders.

Que, who has been playing Rubik's cube since six years old, says that doing so has changed his way of thinking and allowed him to make more friends.

"At first, I solved the cube's by using the formulas, after million times of practice I was familiar with all the logic of the formulas and then I upgrade them to my own way."