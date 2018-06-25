Teen Helped Deaf And Blind Man On Flight. Lakhs Are Sharing Her Story 15-year-old Clara Daly communicated with Tim Cook throughout the journey to ensure his needs were met

If you're looking for a pick-me-up (because, well, it's Monday), this story about a teen selflessly helping a deaf and blind man on a flight is just what the doctor ordered. A Facebook post by a co-passenger is winning major love online. The post details how not only the teen but other passengers and flight attendants went out of their way to help the man. The post has gone viral with over 1.2 million reactions and more than 6.5 lakh shares, prompting the airline to share a blog post about the heartwarming incident as well.Lynette Scribner explains in her post that Tim Cook was flying alone from Boston's Logan International Airport after visiting his sister. She was seated in the same row as Mr Cook. Even though flight attendants tried to assist Mr Cook, they found it difficult to communicate with him. "I watched as they didn't flinch when he reached out to touch their faces and arms. They took his hand and tried so hard to communicate with him, to no avail. He had some verbal ability, but clearly could not understand them," she writes.Eventually, the flight attendants decided to check if anyone on the flight knew sign language and could help communicate with Mr Cook. That's when 15-year-old Clara Daly, who had learnt American Sign Language or ASL, came forward to help.For the rest of the journey, Clara communicated with Mr Cook to ensure his needs were met. "All of us in the immediate rows were laughing and smiling and enjoying his obvious delight in having someone to talk to," Ms Scribner writes."He like didn't need anything. He was just lonely and wanted to talk," Clara told CBS Los Angeles . She sat with Mr Cook a few times during the journey and for about half an hour towards the end. "I was thinking 'wow this is really cool, I hope I don't spell anything wrong' ," she added. After the flight landed, a service provider from a senior living home picked him up at the airport, shared Alaska Airlines in a blog post."I can't say enough about this beautiful young woman named Clara who didn't think twice about helping her fellow passenger. It was a beautiful reminder, in this time of too much awfulness, that there are still good, good people who are willing to look out for each other," Ms Scribner writes in her post.Click for more trending news NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter