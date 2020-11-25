Teen Crashes Audi Into House, Drives Off With Front Door

An Audi driver drove off with a front door wedged in his car's windshield.

A teenaged driver in the UK was arrested after he crashed into a house and drove off with the front door. According to West Yorkshire Police, the 18-year-old collided with another car before crashing into the front porch of a house in Dewsbury, West Yorkshire on Friday night.

Despite the front door of the house getting wedged into his Audi's windshield, the unnamed teen managed to flee the scene - taking the door with him.

"Driver collided with a vehicle, then the front porch of a house - before then continuing to drive for several metres with front door attached to car," West Yorkshire Police said while releasing a picture of the wrecked Audi with the white front door lodged in its windshield and roof.

Ashworth Rd, Dewsbury - Driver collided with a vehicle, then the front porch of a house - before then continuing to drive for several metres with front door attached to car. Driver arrested suspected unfit through drink/drugs. #wypthecost#fatal4pic.twitter.com/ee8r9ZZc9A — WYP Roads Policing Unit (@WYP_RPU) November 21, 2020

The motorist was arrested on suspicion of being unfit to drive due to drink or drugs.

Meanwhile, the bizarre incident sparked a slew of amused reactions on the microblogging platform.

"Completely innocent. Looks like he's been framed," quipped one Twitter user.

"I've heard of a sun roof, but never a sun door!" another joked.

The driver was not seriously injured. A spokesperson for the police told Sky News he was taken to the hospital for head injuries but is not thought to have been seriously hurt.

