Techie's 'Hiring Junior Wife' Post On LinkedIn Backfires As Internet Erupts

A software engineer caused a stir on LinkedIn with a lighthearted post "recruiting" a "junior wife." The post quickly gained attention and sparked a wave of reactions, with some finding it humorous and others offensive.

Jitendra Singh in his post wrote, "Urgent hiring! I'm looking for a 'junior wife' to join my life. Note - Please do not apply for experienced candidates (wives). I will conduct separate hiring for experienced candidates. Job type: Rest of the life. Career Level: Entry Level (Only zero experience is preferable). Salary: Confidential. There will be three rounds of interviews. Final round: face to face."

He further stated the "requirements" for this position. He said the person should have a "minimum of two years of experience in cooking, ability to wake up at night and make spicy biryani, good communication skills, should be respectable and decent, obedient and loving, and goal-oriented"

As a disclaimer, Mr Singh mentioned that the post was intended to be a "funny post" and only to "make people laugh".

Mr Singh's post attracted significant attention, and most individuals criticized him for making jokes on a professional platform such as LinkedIn.

A user commented, "What kind of post is this and how can LinkedIn allow this nonsense on a professional platform? This is not Instagram or Facebook."

Another user commented, "Get real. Apart from being so outdated (100 years?), a post like this will harm your job searches. Attitudes like this in your workplace may get you sacked or the subject of a POSH complaint. Everyone who wonders why I don't see it as just funny, the reason is simple: it isn't."

A third user claimed, "I came here from the meme pages. Man, they are making fun of Indians because of your post. Please take it down."

The fourth user remarked, "Why don't you post these pick-up lines on Tinder, Bumble, Hinge or Shaadi.com?"

However, people also wrote "interested" in the comments section of the post.