"Leave Delhi, Go In Debt If You...": Techie Advices Delhiites To Leave Amid Rising Pollution

Delhi continues to face thick toxic smog, and many residents are struggling with the falling air quality. In the middle of this growing crisis, a tech founder has advised people to leave the city for their own health. Kunal Kushwaha, a senior developer advocate at CAST AI and founder of the ed-tech platform WeMakeDevs, shared his concerns on social media. Kushwaha, who currently lives in London, said he could smell and taste the pollution in Delhi.

Kushwaha, writing on X, advised people to leave Delhi, even if they had to take out a loan. He said that he previously believed that no matter how bad the city's AQI was, the impact wouldn't be as severe. He was aware of pollution, but having grown up in Delhi, he didn't feel its effects as acutely and couldn't grasp the true situation. He explained that even while studying in Delhi, he didn't notice any significant difference in the air.

I used to think, how bad can the AQI really be for people in Delhi? I knew it was bad, but I never understood the scale because I didn't feel it as drastically. I grew up in Delhi, studied here, and never felt a huge difference. You see… pic.twitter.com/OV5RVE351C — Kunal Kushwaha (@kunalstwt) November 22, 2025

He explained that he now understands his thinking was wrong and calls it a serious crisis. After spending a few years in London with clean air, he said that as soon as he arrived in Delhi, he could clearly smell and taste the pollution in the air. Even an AQI of 200 affected him significantly, he suffered a sore throat and a stinging sensation in his lungs. He says he could feel the pollution entering his body.

Kushwaha explained that he decided to cut short his trip due to the poor air quality. He said that people should leave Delhi for their own health and that investing in property there is unwise. He also said that the situation in Mumbai is no different.

According to him, those who can leave the city should pack up their belongings and move themselves and their work elsewhere. He said he too is ending his trip and will leave Delhi the next day.

Social Media Reaction

Social media users have showed concern regarding the pollution in Delhi.

One user commented, "Meanwhile, In small town you get clean air and also low cost real easte."

Another user noted, "Most of us are stuck here because jobs, family everything is tied to this city."