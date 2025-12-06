IndiGo Flight Delays Put Influencer's "Biggest Event" At Risk

A wave of IndiGo flight delays and cancellations has caused serious disruption in several Indian cities, including Mumbai and Pune, leaving thousands of travellers waiting for hours with no clear information. Among them was tech influencer Arun Prabhudesai, who found himself stuck at Pune airport on Thursday, facing repeated delays and growing uncertainty about his travel plans.

Arun explained that he had a very important event, into which he had invested a lot of money, but the airline's increasingly disorganised schedule now risked the entire event. His frustration grew further when flight times were repeatedly changed. A flight scheduled for 1:05 p.m. was first moved to 1:25 pm, then pushed back to 3:30 p.m, and finally postponed to 6 pm.

He said the constant changes in flight times disrupted his entire travel plans. He said that when passengers asked the crew whether the flight would operate or be canceled, they received no clear information and the airline displayed no sense of responsibility.

He wrote, "Every time we ask the crew if the flight will actually take off or get cancelled, there is zero clarity. No answers, no accountability. And this isn't just a delay, because of this mess, my lakhs of investment for this event is at risk of going to waste."

According to Arun, passengers nearby were raising their voices in anger. Many were heard demanding answers from the staff, but the lack of information only exacerbated the situation. Arun explained that the lack of clear updates left passengers completely confused and unsure of what was to come.

Social Media Reaction

Users showed concern regarding the flight cancellations going on in the country. One user commented, "For now just drive to Mumbai and batch a flight."

Another user noted, "Delays happen, but leaving passengers clueless is unacceptable."