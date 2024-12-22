"Tea Is Healthy": India's Favourite Beverage Gets US FDA's Approval

The North Eastern Tea Association (NETA) and the Indian Tea Association (ITA) have welcomed the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) recognition of tea from Camellia sinensis as a healthy beverage. This landmark decision affirms the global tea industry's claims regarding the beverage's numerous health benefits.

On December 19, the FDA announced a final rule updating the "healthy" nutrient content claim to help consumers identify foods that align with dietary recommendations. As part of this update, tea made from Camellia sinensis is now eligible for the "healthy" designation.

Peter F. Goggi, President of the Tea Association of the USA, called the recognition "fantastic news" for the global tea industry, highlighting its potential to market tea as a health-promoting beverage. Similarly, Bidyananda Borkakoty, NETA advisor and former Vice-Chairman of the Tea Board of India, expressed his excitement. "We are delighted with the FDA's recognition. Research worldwide underscores the health benefits of tea. We urge the Indian government to promote tea as a wellness and lifestyle beverage," he said.

In a statement shared by NETA, the FDA acknowledged prior findings linking Camellia sinensis to potential health benefits, such as its relationship with certain cancers. However, the agency clarified that the "healthy" claim does not extend to herbal teas made from other plants, including chamomile, peppermint, ginger, lavender, hibiscus, butterfly pea flower, or masala tea.

"At this time, we lack sufficient evidence to automatically qualify herbal infusions for the 'healthy' claim," the FDA noted. "This designation applies solely to tea derived from Camellia sinensis."

The Indian Tea Association (ITA), the country's oldest organization of tea producers, welcomed the FDA's decision as a landmark for the industry.

"The Indian Tea Association is pleased that the FDA has officially recognized tea as a 'healthy' beverage under its updated criteria. This allows manufacturers to voluntarily label tea products with the 'healthy' claim, provided they meet the specified standards," the ITA stated.

The association also highlighted the FDA's Executive Summary, which noted that beverages like water, tea, and coffee with fewer than five calories per Reference Amount Customarily Consumed (RACC) and per labelled serving automatically qualify for the "healthy" designation.

"This decision validates the nutritional value of tea and enables consumers to make informed choices," the ITA added. "Tea's richness in antioxidants and its association with numerous health benefits make this recognition especially significant."