Taylor Swift Fan Robs Bank, Throws Money At Her House To Impress Her

How far would you go to show your love for your favourite popstar? Attend all their concerts? Buy their merchandise and fill your room with it? Or in an extreme step, get their name tattooed on your body? A man from Connecticut, USA was so overpowered by his love for Taylor Swift that he robbed a bank in order to impress the popstar, NBC Connecticut quotes local police. And if robbing a bank wasn't enough, he drove over to her mansion and threw money over her fence. Taylor could only imagine this in her wildest dreams, we bet.Ansonia Police Department arrested 26-year-old Bruce Rowley last Thursday after two people identified him as the man wanted for a robbery at a local bank a day before. Police obtained an arrest warrant against the man and after a highway pursuit involving many police teams, took him in custody. He was also bitten in the arm by a police K9 while being taken into custody, police said in a press release It was while being taken back to the police department, the man confessed to having a crush on Taylor Swift, NBC quotes the police report. The man told cops that after robbing the bank, he drove over to the pop queen's mansion in the neighbouring state of Rhode Island, nearly two hours away, and threw some of the loot from the bank over the fence, the report said. He also tried to contact the singer but she wasn't home.The man was charged with second degree robbery and held on a $100,000 bond. Taylor Swift hasn't responded to the fan's extreme display of affection but we're assuming she thinks he's trouble.Click for more trending news