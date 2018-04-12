Taylor Swift Fan Robs Bank, Throws Money At Her House To Impress Her

Ansonia Police Department arrested 26-year-old Bruce Rowley last Thursday after two people identified him as the man wanted for a robbery at a local bank a day before. Police obtained an arrest warrant against the man and after a highway pursuit involving many police teams, took him in custody. He was also bitten in the arm by a police K9 while being taken into custody, police said in a press release.
It was while being taken back to the police department, the man confessed to having a crush on Taylor Swift, NBC quotes the police report. The man told cops that after robbing the bank, he drove over to the pop queen's mansion in the neighbouring state of Rhode Island, nearly two hours away, and threw some of the loot from the bank over the fence, the report said. He also tried to contact the singer but she wasn't home.
The man was charged with second degree robbery and held on a $100,000 bond.
