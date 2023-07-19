Taxi Driver Returns Mobile Phone That Man Forgot In His Cab, Wins Hearts

The driver has been identified as Hiralal Mondal.

Commuters often end up forgetting their belongings in autos, buses, and cabs. In most cases, those valuables are forever lost as someone or the other steals them. However, there are also a few rare cases. A taxi driver in New Delhi is winning praise for his honesty after he went the extra mile and returned a mobile phone to a man who forgot it in his cab's backseat.

Ultra Runner and fitness coach Shajan Samuel shared the inspiring story on Twitter, and heaped praises on the driver, identified as Hiralal Mondal. Mr. Samuel shared how his colleague forgot his mobile phone in a cab they booked from the Delhi airport. To their surprise, the cab driver came to the hotel where they were staying to return the phone. He also mentioned that the driver told them that he had done this before as well when a foreigner had lost his wallet.

''We booked Meru Cabs at Delhi Airport yesterday late evening. My colleague Vivek lost his phone in the cab we didn't have the driver's number, so we thought we were never going to get the phone back, and gave up hope, but to our surprise, Hiralal Mondal the driver came to the hotel with the phone.

@MeruCabs. Employees like Hiralal are an Asset to your company, Hiralal has done this before as well, when a foreigner lost his wallet, he returned that back too. Humanity is in his blood. Pls, take good care of him,'' Mr. Samuel wrote while sharing a photo of the cab driver returning the phone.

Many on Twitter were impressed with his honesty and asked if the user rewarded him for his kind gesture. Others also requested his company to reward the driver.

One user wrote, ''It's nice to see such honesty in this day and age. Good to acknowledge and appreciate good deeds.''

Another commented, ''Appreciation is good, but also reward him with real money.'' A third added, ''Good Samaritans hold the world together …unsung unknown faces…keep doing their bit ..regardless of what the world has become today. Heartwarming.''

A fourth said, ''Great to see #humanity with #honesty in Delhi.And kudos to you for bringing up this case on #socialmedia and let the world know that goodness exists.@MeruCabs many congratulations to your employee Hiralal Mondal for exhibiting the strength of his character .''

Meru Cabs also responded to the tweet and wrote, ''Thankyou for sharing your pleasant experience Shajan! We take pride in our driver partners who consistently exemplify our core values. Providing exceptional customer service is something we always strive for. We truly appreciate your kind acknowledgment. Keep riding with Meru!''