Tamil Nadu Man Visits North India, His 'Eye-Opening' Delhi Review Goes Viral

A South Indian man has gone viral on social media after he posted his experience of visiting North India, particularly Delhi and its surrounding areas, for a two-day trip. The man, hailing from Tamil Nadu, waxed lyrical about the cheap Rapido rides in the national capital and although the weather was hotter, the OP liked the history of Delhi and its Metro services.

Posted in the r/delhi subreddit, the OP captioned the post, "Visited Delhi from Tamil Nadu for 2 days(here's what I observed)."

"Rapido in Delhi is crazy cheap (the best) compared to Chennai. Like, literally dirt cheap. I was shocked. Chennai Rapido feels like Uber compared to Delhi Rapido lol," he observed.

As for the capital's crow jewel, the Delhi Metro, the OP said it was "whole other level clean, fast, easy to navigate," adding, "Major respect for how well it's maintained".

The OP even had the experience of E-rickshaws that have lately become a menace on the streets, owing to their sheer numbers and lack of supervision.

"What's that electric auto-like vehicle called? Looks smaller and lighter than regular autos and it's everywhere. Crowds the streets like ants."

He added that the temples in the northern part of India were very different from those in the south. "Even at night, I've seen people singing or doing Poojas near Rohini," the OP said.

As for the not-so-good parts, the OP did not like Delhi's dry summer, pollution, constant honking and limited availability of non-veg food.

"This was my first time exploring North India and it was definitely an eye-opening experience. Not all good or bad, just…different," he signed off saying.

Internet reacts

The post instantly went viral and garnered hundreds of upvotes and comments, with the majority agreeing with the points made.

"Absolutely did not expect Rohini to be mentioned. Happy xD," wrote one user while another added: "This, honest and to the point experience. Glad you had a fun ride. Visit again soon."

A third commented: "One thing that I always tell people who visit from other cities… Delhi is a city that will eventually grow on you. You have to give time. People across the country come to Delhi, including myself, for job and livelihood. Your observations were not incorrect…every city is a mix of good and bad."

A fourth said: "Man, you packed in a lot in just 2 days of visit, and pretty observant."