Tamil Alphabet Or Jalebi? Internet Confused On What Inspired Threads Logo

The Threads logo has confused many on the internet.

Meta officially launched Threads on Thursday. The new social media application is in the market to compete with billionaire Elon Musk's Twitter. The social media network allows people to come together and discuss everything "they care about today to what will be trending tomorrow". Amid all this, many internet users have pointed out that the logo of the application is very similar to the Dravidian languages Tamil and Malayalam.

Several users have claimed it was inspired by the letter "Ku" of the Tamil alphabet, while others stated that it was similar to the Malayalam letters "Thr" and "Kra." However, a section of people on the internet argued that it also represented the Hindu syllable "Om".

Is it me or does anyone feel that the logo of the upcoming Threads app appears like the 90-degree clock-wise rotation of the Malayalam letter ത്ര (pronounced as 'thra') rhyming with 'thr' in Threads. #Threads#ThreadsApp#Metapic.twitter.com/PbfbQZu73l — Shosanna (@the_shosanna) July 4, 2023

"Is it me or does anyone feel that the logo of the upcoming Threads app appears like the 90-degree clock-wise rotation of the Malayalam letter (pronounced as 'thra') rhyming with 'thr' in Threads," said a user

A second person added, "The Threads logo looks eerily like Kra in Malayalam."

"How has no one commented on Threads' logo's similarity with letter 'Om'," stated a person.

#Threads' logo looks like a twisted version of Om in Odia pic.twitter.com/7wLnn9RNON — Aswini Kumar (@as_win5) July 6, 2023

"Did you know the threads logo is based on Indo-Dravidian language malayalam sound - "KRA". symbolizes the sound of a crow, a black bird replacement for twitter's blue bird."

Interestingly, several Twitter users even remarked that the app's logo resembled the Indian dessert jalebi.

"Right now, people are opening the Threads app like they are having Jalebi in their breakfast. Same energy. Just us or does the Threads logo looks like an ear?..." added a person.

Right now, people are opening the Threads app like they are having Jalebi in their breakfast.



Same energy. pic.twitter.com/9ZL3am4c6W — Devesh Raj 🧑🏻‍💻 (@devish2) July 7, 2023

A second user said, "threads kinda ate with this refresh logo feature... I'm kinda hypnotized"

"Every time I look at the Threads logo I feel like eating jalebis," remarked a user.

While Meta's new app has already gained over 30 million users in a day, Elon Musk-led Twitter has threatened a lawsuit, claiming that Threads violates its "intellectual property rights". Mr Musk's lawyer Alex Spiro has written to Meta's CEO, accusing him of "unlawful misappropriation of Twitter's trade secrets and other intellectual property".