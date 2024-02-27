'Talent Is Everywhere': Sachin Tendulkar Shares Video Of Man Playing 'Jamal Kudu' At Dal Lake

Sachin Tendulkar in Kashmir.

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, who is on a vacation to Jammu and Kashmir with his family, recently shared a video of an artist playing the famous song "Jamal Kudu" on a musical instrument known as Rabab.

The clip begins with stunning views of Kashmir's Dal Lake and snow-capped mountains. As the video continues, a young musician can be seen playing "Jamal Kudu" from Ranbir Kapoor's movie 'Animal'. The musician can be heard gracefully playing the song on the rabab as people around him appreciate his art. The video also shows Sachin Tendulkar, Sara Tendulkar and Anjali Tendulkar enjoying the performance.

"Never a dull moment at Dal lake. Talent is everywhere in our country. You just need to have an eye for it. Could you guess the song?" Mr Tendulkar wrote in the caption.

Never a dull moment at Dal lake. Talent is everywhere in our country. You just need to have an eye for it.



Could you guess the song? pic.twitter.com/GinlkdFVVt — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 26, 2024

Since being shared, the post has amassed over eight lakh views and 36,000 likes on X.

"Lovely. India is so rich in culture and natural resources. Love it," said a user.

"What a talent. And also, what a view. Definitely one of the most memorable experiences of my life," wrote a person.

A third wrote, "Our Srinagar Dal lake. The majestic Zabarwan mountains.."

Another wrote, "beautiful! both Kashmir and what you are doing sir"

A few days ago, the Little Master indulged in a game of gully cricket with the locals in Gulmarg. Mr Tendulkar played an over amidst the picturesque surroundings of the location. Taking to social media, he shared a video of indulging with the locals and enjoying a game of gully cricket. He also challenged the bowler to get him on the last ball, despite holding his bat upside down. However, the bowler failed to dismiss the cricketer, who defended the last ball with the handle of the bat.

He also visited the Aman Setu bridge -- the last point on the Line of Control in the Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir. Mr Tendulkar interacted with the soldiers at the Kaman Post, near Aman Setu, during his visit that lasted around one hour, officials said.