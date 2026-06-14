"System Favours Lawbreakers": Delhi Woman Explains India's Civic Sense Challenge

A viral Instagram video by a Delhi resident, Mitali Sharma, has ignited a widespread online conversation regarding the core reason behind the lack of civic sense in India. Returning to the country after a twenty day stay abroad, Sharma challenged the popular belief that a lack of education, money, or awareness is responsible for the chaotic public behavior observed in daily Indian life. Instead, she attributes it to a deeply ingrained psychological belief that the local socio economic ecosystem actively rewards rule breakers.

In her video, Sharma explains that Indians are conditioned from birth with a subconscious understanding that following the rules often leads to personal disadvantage. She notes that if an individual chooses to remain disciplined, others will inevitably bypass them, whether in a temple queue, a traffic jam, or a professional competitive space. According to her observation, the fear of missing out and the frustration of watching corrupt or unfair means yield quicker results forces individuals to abandon civic discipline.

Watch the video here:

The commentary further highlights how this behavioral pattern cuts across economic classes, pointing out that even wealthy individuals driving luxury cars like a Mercedes will choose to break traffic lanes. Sharma emphasizes that this is not a failure of individual character but a logical reaction to a flawed environment. This theory explains why the exact same individuals transform into highly disciplined, law abiding citizens the moment they travel abroad, where public systems ensure that everyone's turn arrives strictly through an orderly process.