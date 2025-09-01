Swiss Tourist Shares Disappointing Travel Experience In India: "So Many Scams Going On"

A Swiss tourist's Reddit post about his disappointing experience in India has sparked a heated online debate. The post, titled "I enjoy travelling in India, but I can't recommend it to anyone," describes how, within two days of arrival, the tourist faced multiple scam attempts that left him questioning the overall safety and trustworthiness of interactions.

Initially excited about the energy and new experiences, his enthusiasm waned after an Uber driver allegedly took him on a detour, citing a fake landslide, and directed him to a nearby hotel. However, he suspected a scam when the driver took him to a hotel where staff attempted to overcharge him for the night. The tourist refused to fall for it and gave the hotel staff an ultimatum: arrange another taxi or face a negative review exposing the scam attempt. The hotel staff eventually called another taxi.

The tourist managed to escape the scam by finding another taxi, but the incident soured his evening plans. He expressed his frustration online, stating that he'd hesitate to recommend India to friends and family due to the prevalence of scams and people with ill intentions.

"Hello, this is my 2nd time in India and I have been here for only 2days. There is something about the energy, and always new scenarios are showing up. But it's crazy how people want to scam me so bad all the time, it's just part of their business model at this point, today I took a long taxi ride with a guy on Uber, before we would arrive into that city he told me that the road was closed because of landside and that we have to find a hotel for the night. Ofc he brought me to a place where his accomplice would try to overcharge me for the night and confirm the road was locked," he wrote.

See the post here:

"And my point is, I would not tell my mom, my sister or my friends to come here, it's just so much scams going on and many people have bad intentions towards you. In just 2days I withnessed so many attempts," he added.

His post sparked a heated discussion, with some users agreeing with his sentiments and others noting that scams are a global issue, requiring travellers to be vigilant. Some users shared their own perspectives, with one noting that scammers target anyone they see as vulnerable and profitable. Another user added that weak law enforcement and the ability to bribe one's way out of trouble contribute to the prevalence of scams.

One user wrote, " Sorry for your experience, mate!! If it's any consolation, we fellow Indians are not immune to these scams either."

Another commented, " There are too many people there with minimal resources. People scamming others is, unfortunately, just an everyday thing. It's just a way of life, but on the other side, there are a ton of really good people, too. But sadly, if you are a traveller who has to deal with people for your travels, it's mostly disappointing."

A third user said, "Sorry you had that experience, but honestly, this type of thing isn't unique to India. Tourists everywhere are seen as easy targets because they don't know the local prices, routes, or customs, so some people try to take advantage. It definitely sucks in the moment, but the best way to handle it is by doing a bit of research beforehand ,learn the common scams, stick to well rated apps or official services, and checking routes/accommodation in advance. Once you're aware, it's a lot easier to avoid falling into these traps."