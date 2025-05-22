What Is 'Drops', Swiggy's New Limited-Edition Feature, How It Works

Swiggy has launched 'Drops,' a fresh feature offering exclusive, limited-edition dishes crafted by top chefs. Available for a brief window and in limited numbers, 'Drops' aims to make food delivery more exciting and exclusive for customers across the country.

How Swiggy 'Drops' Works

Partner restaurants develop unique recipes not regularly available on their regular menus.

Drop date and time are announced on social media, directing users to the Swiggy app.

Customers can book slots or join a waitlist if the slots sell out.

Swiggy sends reminders just before the drop via notifications and WhatsApp.

Orders are fulfilled on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Chefs And Restaurants Behind 'Drops'

The debut lineup includes gourmet creations from:

Smash Guys by AB Gupta

Le15 Patisserie by Pooja Dhingra.

TwentySeven Bakehouse.

Aubree.

Ciclo Cafe.

Louis Burger.

Good Flippin's Burgers.

Espressos AnyDay.

These exclusive recipes, not found on regular menus, are released during timed "drops" on the Swiggy app.

How To Access Swiggy 'Drops'

Users can register their interest and book slots in advance. Once all slots are booked, a waitlist opens up. As the Drop time approaches, Swiggy sends timely reminders to ensure customers don't miss out. The experience is similar to flash sales.

For restaurants, 'Drops' offers a way to connect with customers, test new recipes, and create high engagement and loyalty by offering exclusive experiences.

What Swiggy And Partners Say

"Drops is designed for urgency and exclusivity," said Sidharth Bhakoo, Chief Business Officer, Swiggy Food Marketplace. "With Drops, we're turning food ordering into something exciting, rare, and delicious," he said, as per Entrepreneur.com.

It allows users to try new creations from chefs and brands they love, available only on Swiggy. For restaurant partners, it helps "generate buzz", test innovative recipes, and build stronger connections with their customers," he said.

Restaurant partners have already seen positive results.

Kishore Kumar, Founder of Aubree, said, "Teaming up with Swiggy has been a total game-changer. The 'Drops' feature created serious buzz for us as it got people talking, ordering, and sharing. We saw a 58 per cent spike in orders and up to 60 per cent more in-app visibility. Thanks to Swiggy, every drop feels like a celebration."

AB Gupta, Co-founder of Smash Guys, said they "clocked over 100 orders within the first 10 minutes, thanks to 'Drops'.