Swiggy Delivery Agent Shares 'Hardest' Part Of Her Job In Viral Video

Amrita, a Swiggy delivery agent, opened up about the "hardest" and most frustrating part of her part-time job in a now-viral Instagram post.

Balancing her job with her studies, Amrita shared an honest Instagram Reel describing the challenges of picking up orders from one of Asia's largest malls. She highlighted how the process is both time-consuming and exhausting.

She refrained from naming the mall but suggested it might be one of Kerala's expansive Lulu malls.

In the viral clip, Amrita detailed the tedious routine delivery agents face: parking in a designated area, taking the service elevator to the food court, and navigating through a crowded space to reach the restaurant- all before starting the delivery.

According to her, the process takes 15-20 minutes, resulting in lost time and reduced earnings for delivery workers. She also expressed dissatisfaction with the payment system, revealing that Swiggy pays Rs 25 for deliveries within a 5-kilometre radius, an amount she believes does not justify the extra effort required.

"Talking about the hardest and hated part ever. The minimum amount we are getting paid for 5km is 25," she said, adding, "When it comes to the mall, we have to park our vehicle(separate parking slots are there) and take the service lift, get to the food court and walk to the shop from where we have got the order."

She further said: "There is no extra allowance for these orders. We almost lose 10-20 minutes just to take those orders. Also, after taking the orders, we have to take the normal exit, which is also crowded normally."

The delivery agent offered two suggestions to ease the burden. Amrita proposed two solutions to alleviate this burden. First, she urged mall authorities to organize food order pickups on lower floors, reducing the lengthy walks and delays. Second, she appealed to Swiggy to provide additional compensation for delivery riders who handle such demanding pickups.

"Why can't the malls collect orders to the lower level to make our job easier? Or why are we not getting paid extra," Amritha said in her post.

See the video here:

Reacting to the post, a user wrote, "Some malls really do delivery guys dirty-no main entrance, no using elevators, escalators, or even restrooms meant for customers. They're stuck in non-AC waiting areas too. Messed up, fr. Zomato did something for this i guess and swiggy should also consider their backbone."

Another user wrote, "Sister is spitting truths."

"Hard work does not go un-rewarded," the third user wrote.



