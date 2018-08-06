Sushmita Sen Just Made A Fan's Monday By Tweeting Him This

Sushmita Sen is quite active on social media and keeps fans enthralled by sharing her pics and videos.

Mondays can be hard for most people - so a little sunshine can go a long way in making an otherwise gloomy day just a tad better. Sushmita Sen's little gesture for a fan on Twitter is just that and more. The actor has made a Twitter user's day with a sweet reply to a Twitter thread and left us saying "aww..."

Yesterday, two Twitter users were talking about a new display picture posted by one of them. While one complimented the other on the new picture, the other mentioned the Main Hoon Na actor saying he'd only believe his picture is nice if Sushmita Sen herself told him so.

Ab sushmita sen boley tu he sach hoga .... - Varun (@Ambarseriya) August 5, 2018

And lo and behold, Ms Sen obliged. After being tagged in the thread by the other Twitter user, the actor made this heartwarming little comment on the thread:

Love your DP!! - sushmita sen (@thesushmitasen) August 6, 2018

Aww... isn't that just adorable?

We're guessing the Twitter user is now convinced his display picture is nice.

Omg ! Now this is like The best ..... https://t.co/45mUNS6iUz - Varun (@Ambarseriya) August 6, 2018

That great moment when Miss Universe says she loves your dp .. Ain't she such a humble diva ... https://t.co/45mUNS6iUz - Varun (@Ambarseriya) August 6, 2018

Sushmita Sen, who is quite active on social media, began her day today by sharing this #GentleReminder with her followers.

And then went on to do her bit in making someone's day. We're totally impressed. What about you?

Sushmita Sen was last seen in Bengali film Nirbaak. The former beauty queen keeps her fans enthralled by posting pictures and short clips from her work trips and vacations. She also sets major fitness goals with her videos showing her working out.