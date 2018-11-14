Surprised Pikachu Is Twitter's Latest Favourite Meme

As every '90s kid will confirm, Pikachu is an icon in itself. The electric type Pokemon - who first appeared in Japan in 1996 as part of the original Pokemon game, and then achieved worldwide fame through the popular 1997 Pokemon anime series - has now entered the age of Internet memes. The latest meme to take over Twitter is known as 'Surprised Pikachu', and it is as funny as it sounds.
The meme uses a screenshot of - you guessed it - a surprised-looking Pikachu from season one of the original anime series, according to Know Your Meme. The premise of the meme is quite simple - a person does something that is sure to have an obvious outcome, and then expresses astonishment at the outcome.
According to Daily Dot, the meme first appeared on Tumblr in September, and then grew in popularity
We collected some of our favourite surprised Pikachu memes for you to laugh at. Take a look:
me: *puts my body through extreme stress by staying up very late and waking up very early*- conan gray (@conangray) October 22, 2018
my body: *stops working*
me: pic.twitter.com/qTLtiJbSLD
Me: five more minutes- Surprised Pikachu (@SurprisedPika) October 27, 2018
Me: hits snooze
Me: wakes up 50 minutes later
Me: pic.twitter.com/MfKaeQHVLj
phone: battery 2% connect to a power outlet to avoid shutdown- LeBrown James (@Naa_Cheese) November 14, 2018
me: keeps using without charging it
phone: shutting down
me: pic.twitter.com/hJ26er9C9C
Me: puts $150 of groceries in the cart- Surprised Pikachu (@SurprisedPika) November 2, 2018
Cashier: that'll be $150
Me: pic.twitter.com/goC2goqM9i
Wound: *forms scab to stop bleeding*- R A F A Y! (@Brutualshadow7) October 23, 2018
Me: *peels of scab*
Wound: *starts bleeding*
Me: pic.twitter.com/ndS8KOeraQ
Meanwhile, a few people also noticed that surprised Pikachu appeared just a few days before the trailer of the live action movie Detective Pikachu dropped.
#DetectivePikachu is putting surprised pikachu out of a meme job pic.twitter.com/EUzhGqbqSV- Ako (@tacendako) November 12, 2018
when you realize the surprised Pikachu meme was all a marketing ploy for Detective Pikachu pic.twitter.com/v1pNCBLVvJ- CJ Vsquez-Noriega (@culturedhell) November 13, 2018
Which meme did you find most relatable? Let us know using the comments section below.
