Surprised Pikachu Is Twitter's Latest Favourite Meme

The surprised Pikachu meme has taken over social media.

As every '90s kid will confirm, Pikachu is an icon in itself. The electric type Pokemon - who first appeared in Japan in 1996 as part of the original Pokemon game, and then achieved worldwide fame through the popular 1997 Pokemon anime series - has now entered the age of Internet memes. The latest meme to take over Twitter is known as 'Surprised Pikachu', and it is as funny as it sounds.

The meme uses a screenshot of - you guessed it - a surprised-looking Pikachu from season one of the original anime series, according to Know Your Meme. The premise of the meme is quite simple - a person does something that is sure to have an obvious outcome, and then expresses astonishment at the outcome.

According to Daily Dot, the meme first appeared on Tumblr in September, and then grew in popularity

We collected some of our favourite surprised Pikachu memes for you to laugh at. Take a look:

me: *puts my body through extreme stress by staying up very late and waking up very early*



my body: *stops working*



me: pic.twitter.com/qTLtiJbSLD - conan gray (@conangray) October 22, 2018

Me: five more minutes

Me: hits snooze

Me: wakes up 50 minutes later

Me: pic.twitter.com/MfKaeQHVLj - Surprised Pikachu (@SurprisedPika) October 27, 2018

phone: battery 2% connect to a power outlet to avoid shutdown

me: keeps using without charging it

phone: shutting down

me: pic.twitter.com/hJ26er9C9C - LeBrown James (@Naa_Cheese) November 14, 2018

Me: puts $150 of groceries in the cart

Cashier: that'll be $150

Me: pic.twitter.com/goC2goqM9i - Surprised Pikachu (@SurprisedPika) November 2, 2018

Wound: *forms scab to stop bleeding*

Me: *peels of scab*

Wound: *starts bleeding*

Me: pic.twitter.com/ndS8KOeraQ - R A F A Y! (@Brutualshadow7) October 23, 2018

Meanwhile, a few people also noticed that surprised Pikachu appeared just a few days before the trailer of the live action movie Detective Pikachu dropped.

#DetectivePikachu is putting surprised pikachu out of a meme job pic.twitter.com/EUzhGqbqSV - Ako (@tacendako) November 12, 2018

when you realize the surprised Pikachu meme was all a marketing ploy for Detective Pikachu pic.twitter.com/v1pNCBLVvJ - CJ Vsquez-Noriega (@culturedhell) November 13, 2018

Which meme did you find most relatable? Let us know using the comments section below.