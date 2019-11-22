Sundar Pichai's Comment On Woman's Post About Scoring Zero In Exam

Sundar Pichai was impressed by a Twitter user's story.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai is one of the thousands impressed by 26-year-old astrophysicist Sarafina Nance. On Thursday, Ms Nance, in a tweet, shared her story of having once scored zero in a quantum physics exam to now being part of a "top tier astrophysics Ph.D program" in an example of sheer determination and persistence.

"4 years ago I got a 0 on a quantum physics exam," wrote Sarafina Nance. "I met with my professor fearing I needed to change my major & quit physics," she said, before revealing that today she is in a "top tier astrophysics Ph.D program" and has published two papers.

Ms Nance concluded her tweet with an encouraging message: "STEM is hard for everyone-grades don't mean you're not good enough to do it."

4 years ago I got a 0 on a quantum physics exam. i met with my professor fearing i needed to change my major & quit physics. today, i'm in a top tier astrophysics Ph.D program & published 2 papers.



STEM is hard for everyone—grades don't mean you're not good enough to do it. — Sarafina Nance (@starstrickenSF) November 20, 2019

Her tweet has received almost 60,000 'likes' in a day, even "inspiring" Sundar Pichai.

"Well said and so inspiring!" wrote Mr Pichai, 47, quoting the tweet.

Well said and so inspiring! https://t.co/qHBwdv3fmS — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) November 21, 2019

"Thank you so much!!! This means the world!!,"Ms Nance replied.

Sarafina Nance's tweet inspired many others to share their own insights about grades and education. "STEM is hard for everyone. Grades ultimately aren't what matters. Curiosity and persistence matter," wrote one Twitter user.

Got a 2.4 GPA my first semester in college. Thought maybe I wasn't cut out for engineering. Today I've landing two spacecraft on Mars, and designing one for the moon.



STEM is hard for everyone. Grades ultimately aren't what matters. Curiosity and persistence matter. — Ben Cichy (@bencichy) November 22, 2019

"I scored so low on the physics GRE that I'm still embarrassed to say what it was... now I am actively working to help return the US to the surface of the moon," another Twitter user revealed.

I was a physics major in undergrad, but I scored so low on the physics GRE that I'm still embarrassed to say what it was, 10 years later. That kept me out of many grad schools.



Now I have a PhD, and am actively working to help return the US to the surface of the Moon. https://t.co/lPNGLMtwQv — Ryan Watkins (@Ryan_N_Watkins) November 22, 2019

