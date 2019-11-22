Sundar Pichai's Comment On Woman's Post About Scoring Zero In Exam

"4 years ago I got a 0 on a quantum physics exam," wrote Sarafina Nance.

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: November 22, 2019 18:39 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Sundar Pichai's Comment On Woman's Post About Scoring Zero In Exam

Sundar Pichai was impressed by a Twitter user's story.


Google CEO Sundar Pichai is one of the thousands impressed by 26-year-old astrophysicist Sarafina Nance. On Thursday, Ms Nance, in a tweet, shared her story of having once scored zero in a quantum physics exam to now being part of a "top tier astrophysics Ph.D program" in an example of sheer determination and persistence.

"4 years ago I got a 0 on a quantum physics exam," wrote Sarafina Nance. "I met with my professor fearing I needed to change my major & quit physics," she said, before revealing that today she is in a "top tier astrophysics Ph.D program" and has published two papers.

Ms Nance concluded her tweet with an encouraging message: "STEM is hard for everyone-grades don't mean you're not good enough to do it."

Her tweet has received almost 60,000 'likes' in a day,  even "inspiring" Sundar Pichai.

"Well said and so inspiring!" wrote Mr Pichai, 47, quoting the tweet.

"Thank you so much!!! This means the world!!,"Ms Nance replied.

Sarafina Nance's tweet inspired many others to share their own insights about grades and education. "STEM is hard for everyone. Grades ultimately aren't what matters.  Curiosity and persistence matter," wrote one Twitter user.

 "I scored so low on the physics GRE that I'm still embarrassed to say what it was... now I am actively working to help return the US to the surface of the moon," another Twitter user revealed.

What do you think of Ms Nance's post? Let us know using the comments section.

Click for more trending news




Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Sundar PichaiSundar Pichai Google CEOSarafina Nance

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
IND vs BANFASTagMaharashtraOTETSensexNithyanandaMedha PatkarCSB Bank IPOJharkhandAir Quality IndexLive TVPNR StatusTrain StatusAnti Pollution MaskKeypad MobilePagalpanti MovieFASTag IndiaVivo U20Xiaomi

................................ Advertisement ................................