"We Had No Running Water": Google CEO Sundar Pichai Opens Up About His Childhood In India

Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai recently opened up about his childhood in India, reflecting on how the everyday struggles and simple joys sparked a deep fascination with technology, one that continues to influence his worldwide view and leadership approach today. Speaking on the Lex Fridman podcast, Mr Pichai shared memories from his early years growing up in Chennai, then known as Madras, and reflected on a time when basic amenities were scarce and the idea of instant access to information was unthinkable.

"There was a five-year waiting list. And we got a rotary telephone. But it dramatically changed our lives. You know, people would come to our house to make calls to their loved ones," Mr Pichai recalled.

The Google chief explained that before his family owned a phone, tasks were often exhausting and time-consuming. "I would have to go all the way to the hospital to get blood test records, and it would take two hours to go. And they would say, Sorry, it's not ready; come back the next day. Two hours to come back. That became a five-minute thing," he said, underscoring the transformative impact of even the simplest technologies.

Even basic necessities were a daily challenge. "We had no running water. You know, it was a massive drought. So they would get water in these trucks, maybe eight buckets per household. So me and my brother, sometimes my mom, we would wait in line, get that," Mr Pichai recounted.

These formative experiences, Mr Pichai said, were foundational to his belief in the power of innovation. "As a kid, even this light bulb went in my head, this power of technology to kind of change people's lives," he said.

When Mr Fridman asked what advice he would give to young people aspiring to make a global impact, the Google chief emphasised the significance of both intellect and intuition.

"You have a lot of luck along the way, but you obviously have to make smart choices," Mr Pichai said. "Your brain is telling you something. But when you do things, I think it's important to listen to your heart and see whether you actually enjoy doing it," he continued.

Mr Pichai said that doing work one genuinely loves is key to realising one's fullest potential. "If you love what you do, it's so much easier, and you're going to see the best version of yourself," he said. But he also acknowledged that discovering one's passion is often a challenge. "That's the hard part - finding it," he said.

Further, Mr Pichai advised young people to seek opportunities that challenge and inspire them. "Putting yourself in uncomfortable situations, working with people who stretch your abilities - that's what helps you grow. Often, you'll surprise yourself," he said.