Amid Trump-Musk Feud, Ashley St Clair Offers "Breakup Advice" To US President

Ashley St. Clair, who allegedly shares son Romulus with billionaire Elon Musk, has offered US President Donald Trump "breakup advice" as the feud between the two intensifies. Her cheeky offer comes after Tesla and SpaceX's chief claimed that Trump would've lost the 2024 election without him. "Without me, Trump would have lost the election, Dems would control the House and the Republicans would be 51-49 in the Senate," he wrote on X. "Such ingratitude," he added in a separate post.

Hours after this, Ashley St. Clair, the alleged mother of one of Musk's 14 children, made a cheeky offer to Mr Trump. "Hey @realDonaldTrump lmk (let me know) if u need any breakup advice," she tweeted as Musk railed against the US President.

hey @realDonaldTrump lmk if u need any breakup advice — Ashley St. Clair (@stclairashley) June 5, 2025

The feud between Trump and Musk started when the US President told a reporter in the Oval Office that he was "disappointed in Elon" for coming against his "Big Beautiful Bill". Trump said that Musk is only looking out for himself and "went CRAZY" because the bill slashes electric vehicle credits, and he misses the access to the Oval Office.

Reacting to this, Musk posted on X that Trump would've lost the election without him, and Democrats would control the House and the Republicans would be 51-49. Musk also said that Trump is the Epstein files, which is the real reason why "they have not been made public". In another post, the billionaire stated that the "truth will come out" in the future.

Trump has also furiously hit back in the posts on Truth Social. "Elon was 'wearing thin,' I asked him to leave," he said on Thursday. "I took away his EV Mandate that forced everyone to buy Electric Cars that nobody else wanted (that he knew for months I was going to do!), and he just went CRAZY!" he added.

"Elon and I had a great relationship. I don't know if we will anymore," Trump told reporters in an Oval Office meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. "I'm very disappointed in Elon. I've helped Elon a lot."