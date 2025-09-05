'Smell Harassment' In Japan? Indian Woman's Cultural Shock Goes Viral

Anusha, an Indian woman currently living in Japan, recently shared a surprising cultural lesson that's drawing attention online. In an Instagram post titled "Today I learnt something surprising in Japan," she detailed an everyday experience that offered deep insight into Japanese social etiquette, particularly around the use of perfume.

According to Anusha, a colleague casually mentioned that her perfume felt "a bit strong", even though she believed it was quite mild. This opened up a new cultural perspective: in Japan, strong personal fragrances are often considered inconsiderate in public spaces like offices or trains. The term for this is sumehara, short for smell harassment, referring to situations where overpowering scents disturb others.

"Back home, perfume is about self-expression," Anusha wrote. "But in Japan, it's more about respecting shared spaces."

She concluded her post with a tip for travellers or expats moving to Japan: opt for light and subtle fragrances to avoid unintentionally offending those around you. "It's a small detail, but it makes everyday life here so much smoother," she added.

The post resonated widely, especially among people navigating cross-cultural environments, highlighting how seemingly minor habits can reflect deeper societal values.

"I am aroma sensitive, and I suffer every day from migraines and nausea or allergies in public transport or malls. But I live in England, and here this is not a problem for others. Japan is amazing," commented a user.

"Very, very normal in Japan. Learn about them before going there," wrote another user.

"I can believe this, because this all comes from empathy and civic sense. We shouldn't be doing something in public where others feel sick. Strong perfume can trigger a bad headache or nausea for a few people," commented a third user.